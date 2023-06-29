Sub-Project Manager for System Design
2023-06-29
Would you like to join our excellent team of Sub-Project Managers in HVDC System Engineering organization and have an impact on the goals and future business opportunities?
Then you may become one of our great colleagues and take on responsibility in a stimulating work environment. Together with the team you will work in cross-functional project groups to design and develop HVDC systems. Working with us will offer you to grow your network internationally and open a multitude of career possibilities based on your interests and ambitions.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Supporting projects and tenders for HVDC System Design - managing the scope, budget and schedule while ensuring quality requirements are met
Be ready to be proactive and apply your project management and analytical skills
Interface with other departments in HVDC organization, representing your System Design team in project and tender meetings and discussions, also representing System Design in customer meetings
Participate in technical design reviews and in technical problem solving
Responsible for the technical coordination of System Design deliveries as well as managing the risks and identifying opportunities to reduce time and cost while ensuring quality requirements are met
When you feel comfortable in the role you get the opportunity to manage complex projects on your own. In other words, your ambition is the foundation for your development opportunities!
Living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people
Your background
You hold a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering preferably in Electric Power Engineering or Electrical Engineering
HVDC system design knowledge is considered an asset
You have good communication- and interpersonal skills
You enjoy working in diverse and multicultural teams and are interested to share your experiences and knowledge with your colleagues as well as learn from them
You are a flexible leader that enjoy problem solving and work in a structured way
Fluency in English, additional languages are considered an asset
Preferably, you have project management experience from working in engineering and are familiar with managing system delivery projects or tenders. HVDC system design project management experience is considered an asset
Additional Information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until July 31! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Kashif Rana, kashif.rana@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedstrom, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
You will be part of Hitachi Energy, and its HVDC System Engineering organization - responsible for electrical design of HVDC power plants. HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and it is used to transmit power reliably and efficiently over long distances and with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Så ansöker du
