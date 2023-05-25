Student? Work part-time from home as IT-support!
Are you a student within the IT or tech area and have at least 1 year left on your studies? Are you looking for a role that matches your education and that offers you a flexible work situation? Right now, we are looking for two students who have the interest to grow in a role that will include support, customer contact, problem solving, and other interesting tasks in the IT and tech areas. Read more below!
The company:
Envirotainer offers leasing services of temperature-controlled containers; mainly for the transportation of pharmaceutical products that are temperature sensitive and needs a controlled environment during transport. The Envirotainer Operations department consists of Customer Service, Logistics, Damage Control, Global Service Network and Reliability & Cold Chain Services. Together they service the logistic needs of their customers, ensuring the fully functional containers are where they are needed and when they are needed. Not only do they deliver containers, but they also help the customers plan and execute successful shipments.
Envirotainer continuously strives to improve the availability of the active cold chain, going the extra mile to provide best-in-class solutions for customers. You will be a part of Envirotainer's Customer Service team, together with logistics, that is the first line of support, dedicated to delivering high-quality customer service and availability for their customers. They are the one-stop call to secure and cement the customer experience from the beginning, middle, and end.
The role:
Your role is to act as the liaison between the company, customers, and partners by providing product and service information and resolving any problems that their clients might face. While providing the highest level of customer service, keeping customer satisfaction at the core of every decision and behavior, Customer Service manages cases, incoming calls, and e-mails, troubleshoots basic end-user issues on various software applications, hardware, network, and telecommunications systems, and provides basic desktop support.
You work will include support against the customers by e-mail that are open 24/hours. Therefore, you are expected to work shifts of two weekends a month, either 00-12 or 12-00 with on-call duty . You will have a rolling schedule that will be decided every month, with a minimum of 3 hours paid per shift, depending on how many orders you are receiving. More information will be given during the process.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network, and establish valuable contacts for the future.
• Responsible for the incoming customer cases, phone calls and e-mails- Troubleshooting guiding for customers - Hand over tasks to the full time staff that will help you solve the problems when the weekdays startsIn addition, there may be opportunities to take on extra job responsibilities during the workweek, including tasks like analyzing and processing data using Excel. During the recruitment process, we expect that you will be open and interested in taking on these tasks as well, besides the weekend shifts.
• You have minimum 1 year left on your education with an alignment towards IT or Tech, graduating earliest in June 2024
• Excellent English communication skills - verbal and written, as this is the language you will communicate in
• A great interest and good knowledge in IT and computers
As a person, you are:
• Flexible
• Solution oriented
• Fearless
• Take initative
Other information
• Start: August
• Work extent: Part time, weekend-shifts and stand-by during global official holidays
• Location: Flexible, from home
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Envirotainer is that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
