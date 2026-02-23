Strategy & Report Process Support Specialist
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support the finalisation of two major project deliverables within a cross-border initiative focused on strengthening the home care innovation ecosystem. The work is in a synthesis and production phase where the consortium's identified critical adaptations are consolidated into a macro-level strategy for policymakers and an action plan with operational guidance for home care providers.
Your role is to safeguard progress and quality-supporting coordination, analysis, structure and clarity across multi-authored materials. The assignment is carried out in a transnational collaboration and the working language is English.
Job DescriptionParticipate in adaptation meetings and workshops to help consolidate insights and maintain momentum in the consortium work.
Support coordination, planning and partner follow-up to ensure aligned contributions and smooth handovers.
Quality-assure structure, logic and coherence of deliverables, including alignment to different target groups (policy vs. providers).
Support analysis across macro, meso and micro levels, helping reflect critical adaptations appropriately in each deliverable.
Provide writing support such as editing, simplifying language and improving readability for high-level audiences.
Support layout and structure for clarity and usability (not full graphic design).
RequirementsExperience supporting complex strategy/report processes (coordination, QA, structure).
Experience in multi-partner/transnational collaborations.
Strong analytical skills across the home care area.
Excellent English editing and communication skills.
High independence and proactive process support.
Experience safeguarding quality in multi-authored documents.
Familiarity with Interreg programmes.
Nice to haveExperience with digitalisation or innovation in homecare/welfare sectors.
Experience in implementation of NSR projects in the area of health.
Experience facilitating workshops and collaborative writing.
Understanding of policy processes.
Ability to propose layout and visual framing.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
