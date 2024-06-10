Strategy Advisor
2024-06-10
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you looking for a key role in strategic decision making towards a fossil-free future? Interested to take lead on Vattenfall's scenario development for long-term electricity prices on the energy market? Then this is the opportunity for you!
Market Insights is looking for a Strategy Advisor
Strategy & Business Development (S&BD)
Market Insights is part of Group Strategy & Business Development (S&BD). We believe in, and have good experience with, mobility within S&BD and to other departments within Vattenfall, to offer personal development opportunities and increased knowledge sharing within the company.
The main deliverable of the Market Insights team is Long-Term Market Outlook (LTMO), a scenario-based framework for power price development, which is used throughout Vattenfall for strategic decision making and asset valuation. With the LTMO, market, political and societal trends are translated into scenarios and ultimately into insights suitable for strategic decision making and testing business opportunities. As Strategy Advisor you are leading several workstreams and projects in the context of the LTMO and market analyses, driving the team and managing key stakeholders. You will be part of a strong, multidisciplinary team and work closely with business leaders across Vattenfall.
Your role
Leading workstreams in the context of the LTMO, creating a view on key European power market drivers such as flexibility, commodities, market design and capacity build out
Driving strategic activities and projects in an international setting securing the right level of stakeholder engagement and customer satisfaction
Translate fundamental analysis into strategic insights as input to the business as well as our corporate strategy process
You will work close with the business, Product Owners "LTMO", "Modelling & Analysis as well as our Product Owner Digital Transformation & Data Analytics
In a complex multi-stakeholder environment you will act as a spider in the web
Qualifications
Who are you?
Academic degree in Economics, Engineering, Business or similar
At least 3 years of experience at a consultancy, energy company, financial services company, or other knowledge-focused firm or institution; experience with energy markets is a plus
Profound analytical and problem solving skills
Partner with stakeholders and understand their needs in a broader context. Proactively develop ideas with stakeholders.
Proven ability to interpret and derive insight from complex quantitative data and information
Good interpersonal and liaising skills. Excellent communication skills and are a compelling storyteller, comfortable in addressing executive management, topical experts and stakeholders with different backgrounds
Advanced in English, both verbally, visually and in writing; command of Swedish, German or Dutch is a plus
Additional Information
Our Offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Location
Stockholm
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Joany van Megen via joany.vanmegen@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 24th of June 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 92 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8736699