Strategic Purchaser
2025-10-16
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Strategic Purchaser, Composite, Saab Surveillance
This is a one-year fixed-term employment to cover for an employee who is on parental leave. It may be prolonged and could become a permanent employment.
Your role
As a Strategic Purchaser, you will be part of a category team driving the strategic agenda in relation to key suppliers and cutting-edge technology for Saab Surveillance's products. You will have an account responsibility for strategic suppliers, meaning commercial responsibility to secure optimized business solutions for Saab. You will work closely with production, product management, product design and suppliers to align requirements and find opportunities to add value for Saab in terms of quality, cost and technology.
You will also be responsible for supplier performance, supporting the organization for escalated issues.
Our Strategic Purchasers have an important role in development projects to drive sourcing activities and commercially sound decisions within each project. Your responsibilities are to focus on long-term cost activities, set up supplier agreements, and continuously govern and improve cooperation with our suppliers.
In this role you might also be assigned to specific projects, such as strategic make-buy decisions or localization of supply chain in strategic countries.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have a strong business understanding and acumen, with a drive to improve and challenge our business with a commercial and analytical approach. You have the ability to think and act strategically to reach our targets, and since your success is highly dependent on the close cooperation with internal stakeholders and suppliers, we believe that you are a true team player and great communicator.
Further we believe that you have:
*
Ability to develop agreements to support commercial intent
*
Legal and commercial experience
*
Experience of Consignment handling at suppliers
*
Proven ability in driving effective supplier relations
*
Great commitment to support and generate energy into our teams
*
Well orientated in management systems, Code of Conduct, ERP systems
*
A proactive approach, are self-driven and able to work independently
*
Experience from working in a process- and project driven environment
*
Knowledge and/or experience from Lean, Six Sigma, 5S etc is a good merit
*
An interest and/or experience from working in a technical driven culture
*
Excellent skills in spoken and written English and Swedish
Being part of Strategic Sourcing within Business Area Surveillance you will be a key enabler for integrating Sales, Project Management and Suppliers in customer tenders to achieve competitive businesses and customer satisfaction.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
