Strategic Projects and Masterplan Manager
2023-01-20
The Volvo Group is on a transformation journey towards sustainable transport solutions where one part is electromobility. The Tuve Plant located in Gothenburg is in the heart of Volvo Group - we are the introduction factory for Volvo Heavy Duty Trucks. Last year we introduced the electric trucks onto our main line - a fantastic mixed-model-assembly journey.
When our products change our production processes needs to follow. Together with high ambitions related to Climate & Resources and our Performance journey we need a strong cross-functional game plan for how to improve and become better. One part of that is our way of working within strategic planning and execution.
As Strategic Projects and Masterplan Manager you will support the Tuve plant within the strategic field. We are looking for a team player that understand what true cross-functional strategic teamwork is about. "Plans are nothing, but planning is everything" - why is it so?
You will report directly to the Director of the Maintenance and Engineering function and be part of the function's management team.
Mission:
Lead and develop Tuve Masterplan with site and external stakeholders based on our company's strategy, target image and VPS principles.
Lead the development of the strategic agenda and the cross-functional platforms inside Tuve.
Secure that needed governance is in place and functioning for important projects.
Secure that end-to-end flows and improvement areas are incorporated into the long-term plan.
Act as Project Manager in investigations, pre-studies and strategic projects for Tuve plant.
Lead and guide the Tuve Strategic Operational team into the future.
In close cooperation with stakeholders and solution providers in and outside GTO Tuve, including external suppliers and partners.
Coach project managers to use our project management toolbox. Secure and guide a true x-functional project management agenda (projects not to be run in silo). Promote the strategic work and the masterplan activities.
In order to do that, it is required that you:
Have proven and high knowledge as well as experience with Project Management for large projects.
Have background from Production Environment with high knowledge about Production Processes.
Demonstrate strategic thinking, planning and execution capabilities as well as autonomy.
Have good communication skills connected to formulating plans that everyone can understand.
Good network in Tuve and within E&BM Volvo.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
It is important to understand that this is a new position within the Tuve plant and although your responsibility is clear you will have the fun challenge to help develop the position and drive it to its full potential.
For more information, please contact your future manager:
Alexander Svedulf Director Manufacturing Maintenance & Engineering, alexander.svedulf@volvo.com
phone +46 739024090
Please remember to apply through our application form, do not send your application directly to the manager. Thank you for your understanding. Looking forward to receiving your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
GÖTEBORG
