Strategic Pricing Manager to Envirotainer
2026-02-02
Envirotainer transports life-saving pharmaceuticals around the world with innovative temperature-controlled solutions.
Are you passionate about turning strategy into profitable growth? Do you thrive at the intersection of analytics, commercial thinking and cross-functional collaboration? We are now looking for a Strategic Pricing Manager to lead and evolve Envirotainer's pricing strategy across the portfolio and embed pricing excellence throughout the organization.
About the position
In this role, you will play a key part in strengthening Envirotainer's price and offering models, ensuring they are consistently applied and aligned with the company's strategic objectives. You will act as the driving force behind value-based pricing, combining deep financial analysis with strong stakeholder influence.
As Strategic Pricing Manager, you will own and develop the overarching pricing frameworks and governance while supporting the organization in making sound, data-driven commercial decisions that enable sustainable and profitable growth.
Main responsibilities and tasks are to:
Develop and implement high level pricing approaches, strategies and processes.
Build and maintain detailed financial models to evaluate existing programs and support future programs.
Lead pricing governance and guidance and communicate it to internal and external stakeholders.
Influence regional pricing decisions to ensure the right balance between governance, investment discipline and deal-level flexibility.
Provide strategic recommendations on commercial approaches or discount model with all key stakeholders.
Deliver timely, accurate management reports and dashboards with actionable insights to senior leadership.
Continuously improve pricing reporting and data structures.
Analyze complex business opportunities and make recommendations for variances to pricing.
Drive process improvements, workflows and policy initiatives related to pricing.
Manage ongoing competitive assessments.
Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure pricing components are correctly reflected in budgets and forecasts.
As Strategic Pricing Manager, you will report to the Head of Group FP&A. The position is based at Envirotainer's Headquarter in Stockholm/Sollentuna.
Requirements and skills
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Engineering or Science.
Work experience in B2B pricing, data analytics and modelling tools.
Documented commercial business understanding.
Excellent communication skills.
Strong analytics skills.
Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and PowerBI.
Other software experience, especially SFDC, is a plus.
A service-oriented and collaborative approach toward colleagues and partners.
Full professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Interested?
Envirotainer is partnering with 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Ulrika Lewander, 070-841 92 21 or ulrika.lewander@360rekrytering.se
. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible at 360rekrytering.se.
About Envirotainer
Envirotainer was founded in Sweden in 1985. We have around 500 employees and a presence throughout EMEA, Americas and APAC regions. The company is owned by private equity with EQT as lead investor. For more information, please visit envirotainer.com. Ersättning
