Strategic Communication Manager
2025-09-24
Description of the position
The Strategic Communication Manager is responsible for advancing the Foundation's communication in line with its Strategic Framework and Annual Work Programmes. The role combines senior-level strategic advice with hands-on delivery across digital, print, and event communication channels.
Working closely with the Executive Director and programme teams, the Strategic Communication Manager plays a key role in enhancing the visibility of the Foundation's work, promoting the legacy of Dag Hammarskjöld, and engaging stakeholders across the multilateral system and beyond.
Communication is a cornerstone of the Foundation's programme work. The purpose of communications and outreach is to build support for the Foundation's vision, mission, objectives and values, and to expand awareness of its work. The Foundation's communications aim to inspire dialogue, encourage engagement, and influence policy and networks in line with our principles.
Responsibilities and Tasks
Leading the renewal, development, and implementation of the Foundation's communications policy and strategy.
Leading the Foundation's communication work in close cooperation with programme teams.
Providing strategic communication advice to the Executive Director, Management Team, and Programme Teams to ensure consistent and impactful external and internal messaging aligned with the organisation's strategy.
Overseeing communication activities in line with the Foundation's Strategic Framework and Annual Work Programmes.
Managing the production, commissioning, and editing of high-quality content, in close collaboration with programme teams, for the Foundation's website, newsletters, social media channels, and other platforms.
Coordinating the communication aspects of the development, production, and dissemination of flagship reports and publications, in close collaboration with programme teams, ensuring editorial quality and alignment with the Foundation's branding.
Planning and executing communications for events, including promotional materials, media outreach, and live coverage.
Designing and leading campaigns and initiatives that highlight the legacy of Dag Hammarskjöld as part of the Foundation's programming.
Monitoring trends in communications, digital engagement, and media, and recommending improvements.
Supporting media relations, including drafting press releases, handling media inquiries, and maintaining and expanding media contacts.
Additional tasks in support of work programmes may be assigned by the Executive Director.
Qualifications
A university degree (Bachelor or higher) in communications-related fields such as Journalism, Media/Communications, Public Relations or equivalent.
At least 8 years of professional experience in communications, with demonstrated expertise in strategic communications and outreach.
Proven ability to write, edit, and produce communications tailored to different audiences.
Experience addressing communication aspects of policy issues related to the UN agenda on peace, sustainable development, and human rights.
Solid knowledge of managing digital content, modern information technology platforms, and social media platforms, with the ability to oversee and hands- on produce digital content (including basic design and layout).
Experience in event communication and management.
Strong project management and coordination skills, with an ability to initiate and drive tasks and ideas forward in collaboration with colleagues.
Excellent command of English. Good command of Swedish is a strong asset.
Legal right to work in Sweden.
Merits
Additional academic studies at Bachelor level or higher in international relations, development studies, peace and conflict studies, or equivalent.
Experience supervising or coordinating communication staff or consultants.
Experience working with or within an international organisation.
Field experience from multilateral cooperation, preferably within the UN system.
Personal qualities
The role requires a person who:
Communicates with clarity, integrity, and respect, and is attentive to diverse perspectives.
Balances strategic thinking with hands-on delivery.
Works well in collaboration, while also taking initiative and responsibility independently.
Is structured and organised, yet flexible and adaptable.
Maintains professionalism, enthusiasm, and clear priorities in a fast-paced international environment.
Demonstrates creativity, curiosity, and a willingness to learn and innovate.
Shares and acts in line with the Foundation's values and commitment to dialogue, inclusiveness, and principled multilateralism.
Reporting and Relations:
The Strategic Communication Manager:
Reports to the Executive Director.
Leads and coordinates the daily work of the communication team.
Works closely with Programme Directors, Programme staff, and administrative staff.
Liaises and collaborates with Senior Advisors, other consultants to the Foundation, and external partners.
Terms of employment
The Strategic Communication Manager will be based at the Foundation's office in Uppsala, Sweden. Employees may work remotely up to two days per week, subject to work requirements.
At the Foundation, we believe that a healthy work-life balance and long-term wellbeing are key to thriving at work.
That's why we offer vacation benefits that go beyond the statutory requirements of the Swedish Annual Leave Act:
28 vacation days per year up to the age of 29
31 vacation days per year from the age of 30
35 vacation days per year from the age of 40
An occupational pension in line with collective agreements The Foundation has a collective agreement through Fremia, covering salaried employees in civil society including pension ITP1.
A wellness allowance of SEK 4,500 per year to support your health and wellbeing
This is a permanent position (tillsvidareanställning), which includes a six-month probation period for mutual assessment.
Salary as per agreement.
The candidate must have, or arrange for, a valid work permit in Sweden before the employment can be formalised
