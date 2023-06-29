Strategic Advisor to Giesecke+Devrient
2023-06-29
In a fast changing world, it takes pioneering spirit to create trustworthy technology. We enable secure connectivity and payment solutions for billions of people around the globe. At Giesecke+Devrient, you will play a key role in realizing the digital transformation.
Are you a strategic thinker who thrives in a dynamic and stimulating work environment? Are you passionate about making a significant impact on the success of an organization? Then we have the perfect job for you!
We are excited to announce that G+D Sweden is seeking a Strategic Advisor to drive local and global strategic initiatives and assist our Managing Director in creating decision material for key meetings. As the successful candidate, you will report directly to the Managing Director and work closely with all departments, including R&D, Product Management, Controlling, HR, Sales, Operations, and Legal. You will have the opportunity to tackle strategic demand by transforming ambiguous situations into tangible improvement measures and support the creation of decision material.
You should be a flexible and mature person who is able to work independently with a good deal of common sense. You should have excellent organizational and communication skills, as well as experience with agile methodology and tools, and LEAN implementation. A track record of successfully implementing and completing strategic initiatives, with five or more years of experience with driving global initiatives in an enterprise context, is essential. Relevant experience working with all levels of management and different organizational functions is advantageous.
As our Strategic Advisor, you will have the chance to work on initiatives that are critical to the success of our organization. You will gain extensive knowledge of our organization, working processes, and long-term strategies and objectives. This role will provide you with a wide variety of tasks and responsibilities, and you will be empowered to work autonomously and take ownership of your work on a daily basis. Furthermore, you will:
• Define and documentate processes to sustain results
• Support the continuous improvement effort and contribute and implement ideas
• Assist managing director in the preparation of documents and presentation materials for various meetings
• Document and follow up on important action items
• Assess health status of key KPIs and alignment on KPI owners on actions
• Present and drive ideas for change to stakeholders
We are looking for someone who holds a university degree, has excellent communication skills, and is computer-literate. A service-minded and flexible attitude is essential, as well as the ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines. If you possess problem-solving and critical thinking skills and have a strong focus on results, we encourage you to apply for this exciting role. Join our team and take on a challenging and rewarding opportunity that will allow you to grow your skills and make a significant impact on the success of our organization.
We offer you
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with talented people in an international and innovative environment. G+D is a well-established family-owned company at the forefront of the market. Besides a dynamic and evolving industry, we offer you:
• 4000 SEK wellness allowance/year
• 3 additional days off/year
• 1 sport activity hour/week
• Collective Agreement - IT & Telekomföretagen within Almega
• Health Insurance
• Central office located in Liljeholmen, Stockholm
We offer great perks, including access to our benefits platform, a health and wellness contribution, hybrid office and occasionally breakfast and fika to meet with your colleagues. Not only that, you'll also quickly become part of our friendly and collaborative culture!
Get to know us and our people in G+D Sweden a little better by listening to our Jobcast below:
Shaping the next chapter of the digital age (https://open.spotify.com/episode/71GyhbDv090LgVyukyLf7v?si=f399b1f0d93e47e3)
Our DNA is in our people (https://open.spotify.com/episode/6BpWiUCMXr3q68dSGEr2w7?si=e4328a3c8db34b8d)
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right candidate!
Location: Liljeholmen, Stockholm. We offer a hybrid workplace.
Extent: Permanent.
About us
G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,300 employees and generated sales of MEUR 877 in the 2019 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction. G+D Mobile Security is a technology leader in its markets and holds a strong competitive position.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lvls Stacc AB
(org.nr 559194-6222), https://stacc.tech/ Arbetsplats
Stacc Kontakt
Linnea Winsnes Sunnemark linnea.winsnes@stacc.tech
7927405