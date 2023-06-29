JR Software Developer (.NET)
2023-06-29
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
The Digital Development team within HMS Global IT are expanding with a very fun and interesting roadmap ahead. We are now looking for a next star within software development to join our team.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Digital Development are responsible for global custom-built applications, standard applications (such as CRM), integrations and more. We have just built a new integration layer used by the core applications within the company. In addition to that we are now building a brand new website.
As a software developer within Digital Development, you will get the chance to grow together with the team and make sure that we have the best solutions possible. You will handle new features and enhancements, as well as DevOps, together with the development team.
The team consists of mainly developers which you will collaborate with, but we see that you are just as comfortable in working on your own with complicated tasks.
This is a hybrid positions where we see that you can be at our HQ in Halmstad at least 50% of the time.
ABOUT YOU
We see that you have some experience from software development (preferable .NET).
We will put a lot of focus on your drive, willingness, and ability to learn new solutions and ability to take own responsibility.
Competencies required:
• Willingness to learn new technologies
• Some experience from the MS Azure tech stack
• * Azure functions
• * Azure Logic Apps
• * Azure storage
• Knowledge of SQL Server
• Basic knowledge of integrations
• Experience from working agile
• Fluent in Swedish and English
Beneficial but not a must:
• Experience of web development, information architecture, CMS and integrated technologies
• Experience in design and development of multilingual / multi country websites.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
Due to upcoming summer vacations, this position will be available for application until Aug 13. We will start conducting interviews by the end of August.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Henrik Stridh, hest@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Sandra Opperud, saop@hms.se
