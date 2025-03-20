Strategic Account Manager
2025-03-20
Job description
Are you ready to drive commercial performance and coordinate cross-functional account plans for strategic accounts?
We are seeking a dedicated consultant to take on the role of Strategic Account Manager in Sweden. This role is pivotal in driving improved care for patients within the cardiovascular, renal and metabolism franchise area. If you are committed to making a difference and enhancing patient outcomes, we want you on our team.
Our AstraZeneca Nordic Marketing Company employs around 550 people and has offices located in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Espoo. AstraZeneca Nordic is a recognized leader in its core therapy areas and aims to improve the lives of millions of people. This is an area where you are free to be more - you are encouraged to challenge traditional ways and test your curiosity. We drive innovative science, deliver key launches, build close collaboration and partnerships within health care.
As a Strategic Account Manager at AstraZeneca in Sweden, you will play a pivotal role in transforming care projects and seeking out local and regional business opportunities. Providing value propositions aligned with stakeholder needs and objectives is essential, ultimately driving greater adherence to guideline-directed medical therapies. Your role will involve developing and implementing local brand operational plans through cross-functional teamwork, collecting and consolidating customer insights, and informing account plans for the brand/franchise strategy.
This is a field-based position and covers the areas Uppsala, Gävleborg och Västmanland
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we are on a journey to bring life-saving medicines to patients. Our role in contributing to decreasing mortality rates globally is clear. We shape the future by spotting scientifically led commercial opportunities and acting now to operationalize and scale them. Driven by the solutions we bring to the healthcare ecosystem, we make an impact at every step of the patient journey. Our specialized team of trusted BioPharmaceuticals experts nurtures innovation and experimentation. We thrive on energy and pace, constantly thinking big to answer new challenges. Join us in improving patient experiences and health outcomes.
This is a staffing assignment, meaning you will be employed by Randstad but work for one of our clients. If you are interested in this position, apply today! The selection process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Responsibilities
As a Strategic Account Manager, you will be responsible for developing and implementing robust account strategies to achieve commercial targets. In this role, high-value accounts such as hospitals and supply pharmacies will be identified and prioritized, ensuring that AstraZeneca's brands are differentiated in key areas to improve market positioning.
Collaboration is key, requiring close work with the local brand team to develop tailored strategies for each account and stakeholder. Efforts will be crucial in achieving favourable brand listings, protocol inclusion, and increased brand usage through effective OMNI channel plan delivery.
Leveraging data analytics, market research, and customer insights, you will identify growth opportunities and utilize tools like Veeva to track customer interactions and forecast sales. Your ability to provide value-based selling by highlighting the clinical, economic, and patient outcomes of AstraZeneca's products will be essential.
Building and maintaining strategic partnerships within the therapeutic area ecosystem is a vital part of your role. Staying informed on industry trends, market dynamics, and healthcare policies is crucial to ensure AstraZeneca remains at the forefront of the market.
Qualifications
• Academic degree or equivalent in Business or Healthcare.
• Minimum 3 years in healthcare sectors or pharmaceutical industry
• Proven expertise in driving sales execution and excelling in customer-facing interactions.
• Shown project management skills and understanding of omnichannel execution.
• Data-driven insights to drive performance and innovative ways for long-term strategic fit.
• Excellent Swedish and English skills, with strong presentation and stakeholder influence abilities.
• Strong understanding of the healthcare system, pharma industry, and health economics.
• Comfortable with digital tools like remote e-detailing and Veeva-approved emails.
• Growth and adaptive approach to prioritize in a dynamic environment.
• Valid driver's license
Join us to drive strategic success and make a significant impact in the healthcare landscape.
