Store Manager Eskilstuna Tuna-park
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Eskilstuna
2023-07-31
Company Description
Store Manager- Create an inspiring store & inspiring team
Are you driven to work in an environment with a high pace and new challenges? Do you want good development opportunities and build a career within H&M? Perfect! Then this is the beginning of a fantastic journey for you!
H&M is a fashion-conscious brand that offers the latest styles for all customers. We are a value-driven, customer-oriented, creative fashion company characterized by playfulness and high pace. We are defined by "The H&M Way" - our culture, values, and guidelines that make H&M's soul and heart. Now we need more wonderful employees who want to be part of our fantastic team.
This Store Manager position is a nine months contract, 40 hours/week, starting in September or by agreement.
The work shifts are varied and can be scheduled during the day and evening on weekdays and weekends.
Job Description
The role of the store manager is to be responsible for the store's total sales, operations and results. You ensure that our customer service is the best possible and that our garments are handled and presented following our guidelines. Recruitment, training, and team development are essential areas of responsibility. You are responsible for compliance with the company's safety policy and have overall work environment responsibility.
Qualifications
To succeed in the role, we like to see that you are a goal-oriented, committed, and inspiring leader motivated by developing your staff members and creating a winning team. We are mainly looking for you with broad experience in retail management, and we are happy to see that you have a good habit of leading a larger team. In addition to this, you master Swedish or English.
Additional Information
Why work at H&M and what we can offer you:
Form of employment: Temporary contract 9 months
Employment rate: 40 hours/week
Access: September or by agreement
As an employee with us, you get
Good development opportunities
A workplace where employees thrive
Challenging and fun tasks
Collective agreement
Favorable staff discount
Our company values create energy and commitment and contribute to creating a fun, creative, and dynamic workplace. Teamwork is essential and allows us all to develop together. We, therefore, offer many exciting development opportunities through internal recruitment and the chance to build a career within H&M. If you are looking for a new adventure, H&M is the right place for you - we offer you an exciting journey.
We have an ongoing selection so that the position may be filled before the deadline, so send in your application today!
The last application date is on the 13th of August.
