Store Manager - Bershka Mall Of Scandinavia
ITX Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ITX Sverige AB i Stockholm
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Store Manager
Bershka - Gallerian, Stockholm
Permanent position
Are you ready to lead, drive sales and improve store performance by developing strategies to positively impact all store operations and achieve the company's objectives while keeping a strong focus on people? We're looking for an experienced and passionate leader to take on the role as Store Manager in our Bershka store in Mall of Scandinavia!
Key Responsibilities
Product knowledge: Is interested in trends and fashion in general. Understands the collections in depth and makes use of commercial reports to improve product management.
Analysing and reacting to all store KPIs and forecasts future objectives.
Visual merchandising: Works with the visual merchandising team to offer high standards of coordination and styling in all areas of the store (interior/window). Coordinates the product based on top sales and current trends while complying with company image standards.
Customer service: Ensures that high standards of customer service are met and solves issues involving customers.
Ensures all the Operations in store are implemented following the Company's guidelines and provides constant feedback to Area Team for its improvement. (I.e. Fitting Rooms, queue management, running rails, replenishment flow, cash desk)
Shrinkage and Security: Knows and applies all internal procedures to control shrinkage and supervises inventories and applies all the necessary action plans to ensure the Company 's objectives .
Trains, develops and motivates store staff with training sessions, talks (or other performance reviews) and development plans, and keeps the team up to date with all business objectives and the latest news.
Guarantees staff wellbeing, the implementation of best safe work practices and the compliance of all Health and Safety regulations.
Manages the resources available in store according to the company's sustainability policy.
Respects the opinion of others and promotes the company's principles of diversity and inclusion.
This description is intended to provide a clearer understanding of the role and is not a comprehensive list of all potential responsibilities. Additional tasks may be assigned as needed.
Personal Profile
We're seeking someone who brings:
Strong business acumen and proven leadership skills.
Goal-oriented and passionate about fashion, our product, our people and our customers.
Inspirational leader, forward planner and motivates with the ability to make a real impact and influence others.
Confident decision maker that takes initiative and combine their creativity with team management skills for the best results by adapting to any new challenges.
Lead by example
What we Offer?
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long term conditions.
Ready to Lead the Way?
If this sounds like your next step, apply now and make your mark as the Store Manager in Bershka!
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, show your talent and apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ITX Sverige AB
(org.nr 556569-8577)
Stjärntorget 2 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bershka Jobbnummer
9825010