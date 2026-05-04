Startup Partner Manager
Ignt SWE AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-04
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Are you passionate about helping startups grow and scale through impactful collaborations? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, mission-driven environment with a national and international footprint?
About Ignite Sweden
Ignite Sweden is a non-profit initiative accelerating innovation by connecting startups with established companies and the public sector. Since launch, we've facilitated over 8,000 matchmaking meetings, leading to 700+ commercial collaborations. Our mission is simple: create more business for more startups.
We are a team of startup enthusiasts with offices from Malmö to Umeå and are proud to do something meaningful for the Swedish innovation ecosystem and for our startups. We are an agile, flat, and mission-driven organization with an open-minded, committed team of people who support and help each other. This is a key role in the team where you'll lead both operational and strategic initiatives to increase the number and quality of successful matches and collaborations.
Your Role
As Startup Partner Manager, you'll be the main point of contact for 3,500+ startups in our network. You'll help them maximize their potential for commercialization through one-on-one support, strategic programs, and event engagement. You'll also represent Ignite within the ecosystem and collaborate with incubators, corporates, and partners to boost the number and success rate of innovation-driven collaborations. You will provide additional support with our startups database and help develop processes to optimize our workflows and data processing.
Key Responsibilities
Startup Engagement & Support
Act as the primary relationship manager for startups in the Ignite database.
Run onboarding sessions and provide tailored support across maturity stages and industries.
Represent Ignite at events and matchmaking forums across Sweden and internationally.
Support startups participating in matchmaking events by listening in and offering feedback to improve future performance.
Collect, evaluate, and distribute critical feedback from matchmaking meetings to ensure learning and improved outcomes.
Training & Development
Design and deliver high-impact sales trainings, workshops, and coaching activities.
Coordinate personal coaching initiatives for startups in need of tailored guidance.
Coordinate with relevant partners (e.g., legal) to offer extended startup support.
Strategy & Insight
Develop and implement data-driven strategies for startup engagement and performance tracking.
Manage the annual startup survey and maintain the quality of startup data in our systems.
Generate actionable insights to guide Ignite's strategic direction and maximize startup outcomes.
Partner & Ecosystem Collaboration
Collaborate with incubators and ecosystem partners across Sweden.
Partner with corporates and VCs to co-create initiatives such as programs, roundtables, and workshops.
Support sector-focused activities like Climate Tech and AI Startup Maps.
Communication & Outreach
Collaborate closely with the communications team to ensure high-quality, relevant, and timely newsletters and updates are shared with startups.
Review and optimize all startup-facing communication materials to ensure clarity, alignment, and impact.
Data & Workflow Optimization
Support the optimization of internal data processing workflows using SQL and Python, helping ensure high-quality, reliable, and scalable startup data operations.
Collaborate with the Tech Lead to troubleshoot data issues and provide occasional support on internal tools and automation initiatives.
Student Support Management
Oversee and manage student support roles to enhance startup support and execution capacity.
Ensure the annual execution of our startup database review and cleaning process.
Who You Are
You're a people-first strategist with a deep understanding of startups and how to support their growth through commercialization. You likely bring:
5+ years of experience in the startup ecosystem (e.g., startups, incubators, accelerators).
Strong understanding of the Swedish innovation and startup support landscape.
Knowledge of other international startup ecosystems is highly desirable.
A university degree in innovation, entrepreneurship, business, or a related field.
Knowledge of SQL, Python, and no-code tools for process optimization and automation.
Excellent communication skills in English. Swedish is a plus.
Confidence to present and represent Ignite on public stages and in meetings.
A structured and independent working style, balanced with strong collaboration skills.
A natural ability to prioritize, adapt, and get things done in a fast-moving environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19
E-post: maria@ignitesweden.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ignt SWE AB
(org.nr 559492-2964) Kontakt
VP Ecosystem
Maria Olofsson maria@ignitenordic.org Jobbnummer
9890563