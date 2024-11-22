Staff Engineer (>1 position)
Low Noise Factory AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Low Noise Factory AB i Göteborg
Introduction
Ever dreamed of working for a trailblazing company crafting the coolest hightech parts on the planet? Imagine being part of an environment that heavily invests in creating a one-of-a-kind workspace for its team. Picture a melting pot of diversity and unmatched expertise that you won't find anywhere else. Intrigued? Keep reading to discover how you can join our extraordinary team!
About Low Noise Factory
Low Noise Factory (LNF) designs and produces the world's best low noise microwave amplifiers. These amplifiers are used near absolute zero - cryogenic- temperatures for space exploration, quantum computing, radio astronomy, and for various ground-breaking scientific endeavours where extreme sensitivity is paramount. Our amplifiers help receive signals from the most distant man-made object from Earth, the Voyager 1 space probe, help read quantum states in the fastest quantum computers. Low Noise Factory's state-of-the-art amplifiers are far ahead of the competition. We invest heavily in research and collaborate closely with academic and scientific communities to keep advancing our technology further and further. Our success is the result of passion for science and precision, advanced by devotion and curiosity. As explorers on the technological frontier, our aim is to keep making the impossible possible. We do everything from basic research to product development, production and testing. In our 1500 sqm facility in Gothenburg we have a state-of-the-art laboratory with electronics assembly all the way to high frequency cryogenic testing. In addition, we have access to advanced cleanrooms where we develop and produce our semiconductor circuits. LNF has 21 employees with a background from 14 different countries.
Job description and responsibilities
We are currently looking to expand our R&D department with a few engineers. You will work in one of our engineering groups and have some crossdepartment responsibilities with our production department.
As a Staff Engineer, your responsibilities will be varied and tailored to your interests and experience. About 25% of your time will be focused on product support and service, including customer communication, problem identification, and product repair. This role provides valuable insights into field usage of our products and requires you to learn how to build and service them.
The remaining time will involve tasks such as cryogenic transistor evaluation, new product development, and cryogenic test system development. Possible tasks are listed in the table below. These diverse tasks will involve collaboration across multiple departments.
Semiconductor devices
• Device evaluation * Reliability testing * Transistor modelling * Automation
Product development
• Product support * Custom variant designs * Design new LNAs * MMIC design * Product testing * Reliability testing
Measurement lab
• Cryo system improvements and maintenance * Test system automation * Design of electronics, microwave and mechanical components used in the lab * Custom testing, new products and projects often need modifications to old tests or new capabilities
Requirements and qualifications
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in electrical engineering, microwave and wireless, nanotechnology/semiconductor processing or similar degrees.
• Proficient in written and spoken English
• Attentive to details and team player
Valuable additional skills
• Knowledge of microwave design tools like Microwave Office, HFSS, Sonnet etc.
• Cleanroom experience
• Experience and interest in bringing designs all the way from simulation to finished products
• Experience with electrical measurements using microwave measurement equipment
• Experience with cryogenic equipment
• Reliability testing
• Mechanical CAD
• Experience in customer relations and communication.
Benefits and terms
• Fulltime 40h/week
• Flexible workhours
• 30 days' vacation per year
• Occupational pension
• Generous bonus system
• Health maintenance benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
• Occupational health services (Företagshälsovård)
• Private medical treatment insurance
• Food benefit
Workplace
The position is full time and located at the Low Noise Factory main office at Nellickevägen 24, Gothenburg, Sweden
How to apply
Send your application to career@lownoisefactory.com
last day of application: December 31st 2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31
E-post: career@lownoisefactory.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Low Noise Factory AB
(org.nr 559016-9826)
Nellickevägen 24 5TR (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9027367