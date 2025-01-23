Ssab - Change Engineer - Transformation Office
Are you passionate about leading transformative projects and eager to shape the future of sustainable steel production? SSAB is looking for an ambitious Change Engineer to join us on our exciting journey. At SSAB, we are committed to sustainability and aim to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030. This position is based in Luleå, Sweden.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
Join SSAB, a leader in sustainable steel production, as we embark on transformation projects that will redefine the future of Steel Mill Plant. We are committed to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in our operations, particularly in the realm of fossil-free steel production.
About the position
We are looking for a skilled and detail-oriented Change Engineer to support a large-scale construction project. The Change Engineer will manage and oversee changes to project scope, design, schedule, or costs throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring the change management process is followed and project goals related to cost, time, quality, and safety are met.
You will collaborate with PMO team, Project management and construction teams, Contract management, QHSE departments, Finance department, Contractors, Procurement and Leadership within the owner's functions.
Main responsibilities
Perform change activities, from identification and assessment to follow-up and monitoring throughout the project lifecycle.
Maintain a change register for assigned construction areas.
Assess the cost and time implications of proposed changes and update timelines and milestones based on approved changes, collaborating with scheduling, controlling, and finance teams.
Coordinate corrective actions for delays or additional costs due to changes, keeping all stakeholders informed of their impacts.
Prepare change reports and presentations for project managers, change managers, and other stakeholders.
Facilitate change meetings and be the point of contact for all change-related inquiries.
Ensure compliance with company policies and industry standards during audits and assessments.
Document lessons learned, best practices, challenges, and areas for improvement.
Ensure alignment between construction areas and functional departments (e.g., EMO, QHSE).
Ensure compliance with environmental, sustainability, and quality targets for all proposed changes.
Complete change cycles to meet project goals, ensuring all changes are documented according to project standards, with clear records of approvals, costs, schedules, and risk mitigation plans.
Continuously improve change management practices for future optimization.
About You
A degree in Engineering, Construction Management, Legal, or a related field.
Minimum of 2 years of experience in large-scale construction projects.
Strong knowledge of construction processes, industrial plant design, and project management.
Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment.
Strong analytical, communication, and decision-making skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Reference Check
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contatc Rodrigo Ramalho, Director PMO, Transformation Office, rodrigo.ramalho@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Talent Acquisition Partner, petra.fekete@ssab.com
Words from your future manager
"At SSAB, we're on an incredible transformation journey toward fossil-free steel. For me personally, being part of this project through the Transformation Office is one of the most exciting and meaningful opportunities I've ever experienced. It's not just about revolutionizing SSAB's production to green steel. It's about creating a lasting positive impact on society and Sweden as a whole.
As the Project Management Office (PMO) leader, my goal is to build a high-functioning PMO that truly drives this transformation. To make this vision a reality, I'm looking for passionate and motivated individuals to join our incredible multi-cultural team. Together, we'll steer, lead, and control the project with a shared sense of purpose and determination.
Our PMO oversees six distinct functional areas, and your team will be around 7-10 people from start, plus consultants. It plays a vital role in ensuring that we stay on track with cost, time, and quality while delivering on this transformative journey. If this sounds like a journey you'd like to be part of, I can't wait to hear from you!" Så ansöker du
