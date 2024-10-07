Ssab - Area Project Manager - Cold Mill
Do you have passion for big investment projects and want to be part of shaping SSAB's inspiring future? We are looking for an Area Project Manager for our transformation. SSAB is at the forefront of sustainability. Our aim is to eliminate all our CO2 emissions by 2030. Location Luleå.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
We are looking for highly motivated and experienced Area Project Manager to our team in Luleå. In Transformation Office, Group level, we are a team around 35 employees, and we are in the middle of an exciting phase of growth. The Transformation Office is overall responsible for planning, building, and executing SSAB's new Steel Mills for Fossil Free Steel production. Together we build up our capability for construction and execution and are establishing functions for successful project deliveries. You will be part of Project management team and work close with suppliers, other team-colleagues, internal resources at divisions, consultants and other stakeholders.
Main responsibilities
Project management for the implementation of electrical power supply system's necessary for the Cold Mill Complex process, ensuring on-time, on-budget, and on-scope delivery.
Manage necessary procurement activities to fulfill the scope and in close cooperation with Section Project Manager and the Transformation Office procurement team.
Plan and coordinate work for technical quality assurance towards vendors and suppliers, from procurement to final testing and commissioning, including to ensure that regulations, standards and SSAB specifications are fulfilled.
Prepare cost estimates for scope of responsibility and support the Section Project Manager in performing overall financial follow-up and forecasting throughout all project phases.
About You
Demonstrated experience in brown and greenfield projects focused on process electrification Experience from detailed system and equipment engineering, EMC and/or operation of MV and LV drive systems is a merit.
Experience of project management and leadership to deliver projects from start to finalization.
Capacity to coordinate internal/external engineering work as well as follow-up deliveries from suppliers out of technical/quality and financial aspects.
Capable to work both in Finland and Sweden.
Close cooperation with Section Project Manager Electrification. Other contacts/interfaces: SSE Production sites, Group functions, External consultants, external partners and vendors.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
This is a crucial position within SSAB where you will play an important role in SSABs biggest investment projects. In the Transformation Office you will meet a passionate brave team with great trust and a future mindset. This is an historical and strategic transformation which will change the industry and has a huge impact also for society and planet.
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3.Come and meet us
4. Health Examination
5. Reference Check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Thord Thorslund, Project Management via mail thord.thorslund@ssab.com
Please contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquistion via mail, petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"The most exciting times in my 25-year history within SSAB. The journey to transform to fossil free steel production is groundbreaking and will have a significant impact on reducing the carbon emissions in Sweden and Finland. As a technical director in this journey, I am looking for a project manager that is driven, experienced, takes ownership of your area of responsibility and dare to take decisions to drive the project forward. You will be an important part of our growing team that has the task to take SSAB into the future!"
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
