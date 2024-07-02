SRE Engineer to Impactpool
2024-07-02
Grow with us
Impactpool has established itself as a global leader in connecting talent with impact organizations dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the world. Close to 1 million top talent from 195 countries have already decided to join the platform and we proudly serve over 2,500 organizations, helping them find suitable candidates to further their missions. Last year alone, we matched 1.5 million candidates to jobs where they will contribute to a positive impact.
As an SRE, you will play a critical role in maintaining and improving the reliability, performance, and scalability of our systems. You will work closely with software engineers to build, deploy, and manage a robust infrastructure, ensuring high availability and performance of our applications and services. Besides the ops work you will be part of the development of the product.
Key Responsibilities:
System Reliability and Performance: Ensure the reliability, availability, and performance of the production environment. Monitor system performance and proactively identify and resolve issues.
Automation and Tooling: Develop and maintain automation tools and scripts to streamline and optimize processes such as deployment, monitoring, and incident response.
Incident Management: Respond to and resolve incidents, minimizing impact on service availability and performance. Conduct post-incident reviews and implement improvements to prevent recurrence.
Capacity Planning: Monitor and manage system capacity to ensure the infrastructure can handle current and future demands. Implement scalable solutions to support growth.
Collaboration: Work closely with development teams to design and implement scalable and reliable software systems. Provide input on architecture and design decisions.
Monitoring and Alerting: Implement and maintain monitoring and alerting systems to ensure the health and performance of services. Continuously improve observability practices.
Documentation: Create and maintain detailed documentation of infrastructure, processes, and procedures. Ensure knowledge is shared and easily accessible to the team.
Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for process improvement and implement best practices to enhance system reliability, performance, and security.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
This is the experience we believe you have:
Proven experience as a Site Reliability Engineer, DevOps Engineer, or similar role.
Experience of Ops for Ruby on Rails applications
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure).
Experience with containerization and orchestration like Docker.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and tools.
We would like to see that you have the following skills:
Proficiency in programming and scripting languages, preferably Ruby.
Strong understanding of Linux/Unix systems and networking.
Experience with configuration management tools.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools.
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Detail-oriented with a focus on quality and reliability.
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of security best practices and tools.
Familiarity with database management and optimization of PostgreSQL.
Experience in a high-availability, high-traffic environment.
We're looking for a generalist with a strong track record of working with site reliability and performance of high traffic sites. Preferably someone that's been doing this on Ruby on Rails applications and that who knows their way around the different technologies that constitute a web stack. Someone who can take responsibility and ownership and who can manage themself. Someone who can understand what actions need to be taken to reach the goal. Someone who knows when to overachieve and when good enough is good enough, and who understands that the customers are crucial for the company's existence.
Having a Computer Science degree is great but not something that we care too much about. What's important is that you have the right drive and the skills needed to do the job and that you are eager to continue learning.
Being a distributed team, it's essential that you can communicate concisely and effectively in writing using English.
This is a remote position, but we prefer candidates close to the Central European time zone.
What we offer
At Impactpool, we pride ourselves on creating an enriching work environment that fosters both personal and professional growth. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
Remote/Hybrid Working Model: Enjoy the flexibility of working either remotely or hybrid from our HQ in Stockholm, Södermalm.
Competitive Salary and Benefits Package: We offer a salary that reflects your skills, experience, and contribution to our mission. Benefits include healthcare and other essential benefits to support your well-being.
Collaborative and Innovative Work Culture: Immerse yourself in an international and inclusive atmosphere where collaboration and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.
Opportunities for Growth and Professional Development: We provide diverse career paths, mentorship, training programs, and exposure to various projects to help you reach your full potential.
Annual Staff Retreat: Participate in our annual staff retreat, where the entire company gathers to collaborate, build connections, and create lasting memories. It's a perfect blend of teamwork and relaxation, designed to strengthen our community and inspire collective success.
At Impactpool, we believe that each team member's uniqueness, skills, and experiences are essential to our innovation and growth. We are a diverse team and even though we're spread out across the world, we're united by our joint mission and willingness to succeed together.
We are looking forward to your application!
Learn more about Impactpool: https://career.impactpool.org/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Intalma - International Talent Management AB
(org.nr 559004-4680)
Ölandsgatan 49 A (visa karta
)
116 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Impactpool Jobbnummer
8781326