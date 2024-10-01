SRE/DevOps Engineer
2024-10-01
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses and Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Site Reliability Engineer/DevOps to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Daily tasks managing and administering AWS services including, ECS, IAM, RDS, Lambda and API Gateway
Identify and implement tools to improve existing environments (CI/CD, monitoring, logging)
Write Terraform code to automate the deployment of infrastructure and services as needed
Interact with fellow engineers assisting to deploy and support applications through the development lifecycle
Train and mentor fellow engineers in best practices utilizing DevOps practices
Participate in production application support and on-call support
Manage a queue of backlog activities with varying degrees of priorities
Requirements:
At least 2 years of experience architecting AWS infrastructure or AWS certification for at least an associate level
Ability to write modular Terraform code for creation of AWS infrastructure
Understanding of core DevOps and CI principles
Experience with CI software (e.g Jenkins) for deployment automation
Ability to code in Python or NodeJS or Bash for task automation
Ability to triage on incident response teams
Have a creative approach to solving complex technical challenges
Knowledge of security best practices around networking and applications
Understanding about Docker container management and deployments
Customer Service skills with a focus on supporting engineering teams
Nice to have:
Knowledge and experience utilizing AWS CI services (CodeDeploy, CodeBuild, CodePipeline)
Knowledge and experience deploying and managing distributed services
Knowledge and experience with Jenkins
Working knowledge of Atlassian Cloud Jira issue tracking and Confluence team workspaces
Experience managing Pagerduty escalations and alarms
Experience creating and maintaining documentation
Experience working with distributed teams
Experience working with and deploying NodeJS applications
Experience with integrating various services, e.g. Slack, Mandrill, Logging services
Past experience with Linux administration, cloud administration, network administration
Benefits:
International work environment and work with global development teams
Excellent work conditions
Compensation package matching global standards - we can and do offer great pay, perks, and benefits
Wellness benefit
Flexible work hours (as required)
Free lunch
Snacks and drinks in the office
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
E-post: simon.perstorper@ui.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Simon Perstorper simon.perstorper@ui.com
8931497