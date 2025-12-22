Sr. Electrical R&D Engineer
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Contribute to innovation in high-voltage cable technology
Are you ready to blend your educational knowledge with significant contributions to a global business? At NKT, we are seeking a curious and structured Sr. Electrical R&D Engineer to join our skilled team in Karlskrona. This is your opportunity to contribute to the development of HVDC cable systems that support the green energy transition. You'll be part of a collaborative and multidisciplinary environment where your ideas and insights will contribute to improving energy infrastructure. Do you want to be a key contributor in solving complex engineering challenges?
Innovate and analyze HVDC cable systems
As an Sr.Electrical R&D Engineer, you will play a central role in developing and verifying electrothermal designs for HVDC cable systems. You'll work closely with experts across disciplines to conduct experiments, analyze data, and support both R&D and commercial projects. Your work will directly contribute to NKT's reputation in high-voltage cable manufacturing.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Contribute as a skilled professional in R&D projects focused on HVDC cables and accessories
* Perform electrothermal design and calculations of HVDC cable systems
* Support failure investigations, material characterization, and testing activities
* Participate in standardization committees such as Cigré and IEC
* Assist in commercial projects and maintain testing databases
You'll be part of a highly skilled team based in Karlskrona, Sweden, collaborating with test labs and simulation specialists. Occasional travel may be required.
Analytical engineer with collaborative mindset
We're looking for a person who thrives in a evolving and investigative environment. You enjoy solving complex problems, are systematic in your approach, and communicate your findings clearly to diverse audiences. You're motivated, goal-oriented, and enjoy working both efficiently on your own tasks and in cross-functional teams.
You also have:
* A Master's degree or higher in Electrical Engineering or High Voltage Engineering
* 3-5 years of experience in FEM, HV cable system design, and electrical modeling
* Proficiency in engineering tools such as Matlab, Comsol, and PSCAD
* Experience in R&D environments and working with medium or high voltage products
Fluency in English; Swedish language skills is beneficial
Be part of NKT's growth journey
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
At NKT, you'll have the opportunity to grow your career in a global company that values innovation and collaboration. You'll work alongside experts in a supportive environment, gain exposure to international projects, and contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions. Join us and be part of a team that's supporting the green transition.
"As a leader I am promoting my team to take full responsibility for their respective areas, supporting a flexible way of working, while encouraging a great collaboration spirit.". I look forward working with you!" Santhosh, Hiring Manager
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 7th of January. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, you are very welcome to contact Global Talent Attraction Specialist, Angelina Nilsson at angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
