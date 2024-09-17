Specialist Dermatologist
Region Kalmar län / Läkarjobb / Västervik Visa alla läkarjobb i Västervik
2024-09-17
, Vimmerby
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Kalmar län i Västervik
, Vimmerby
, Oskarshamn
, Hultsfred
, Högsby
eller i hela Sverige
Västerviks Hospital, Kalmar County, Sweden
The Opportunities
The dermatology clinic at Västervik hospital is looking for a new medical specialist within dermatology.
Västervik Hospital is a smaller emergency hospital with close collaboration between clinics, various specialties, and with the dermatology clinics within the Kalmar region and the south-eastern healthcare region in Sweden. In your role as a specialist doctor, in addition to working with outpatients, you will also be a specialist consultant to other clinics at Västervik Hospital. Within the dermatology clinic, there is a wide range of expertise that follows the development of both new technology and new treatment methods with great interest. The treatment of skin tumors is coordinated through close collaboration with the surgeon, ear-nose-throat clinic and the pathologist, and digital referrals have deepened the collaboration with primary care. At the dermatology clinic, you will meet patients and initiate adequate treatments in general dermatology and venereology. We offer our patients, among other things, bath and light therapy, PDT, wound care, hyperhidrosis treatment. We have a welcoming culture and an open work climate where we look after each other and the best interests of the clinic. Our belief is that all employees are specialists in their professions and enjoy working at the top of their skills. The team you will be an important part of consists of doctors, nurses, assistant nurses, and medical secretaries. We offer you freedom with responsibility with the opportunity to influence the content of your work. We believe in development of our employees and you are given the opportunity of continuous training.
About you
We are looking for a licensed medical specialist in dermatology/venerology from EU/EES. You need to have good professional knowledge, be accurate and confident in your profession and put the patient in focus. You have good cooperation skills, can put the best interests of the clinic first and can adapt to changing conditions. Your communication skills and willingness to develop both yourself and the clinic are a prerequisite for being part of our team.
In order to work as a licensed doctor in Sweden you need to have Swedish language skills.
About Västervik and Region Kalmar County
Kalmar County is located in the southeast of Sweden, nicely overlooking the Baltic Sea, which means you are working and living in beautiful nature surroundings. It's a very popular summer destination with our own archipelago and many idyllic places to visit. Many Europeans have already made their permanent move to Kalmar County and are now working and living here. Västervik is one of the smaller cities in Kalmar County, from here you can travel by train or bus to Stockholm as well as Copenhagen, Denmark. The city of Västervik is a great place for the whole family with many schools, activities, and outdoor life.
Region Kalmar is the main health care provider in Kalmar County with approximately 7300 employees. There are 3 hospitals and 28 primary care centers that provides for the general population. The organisation is also responsible for regional and cultural development, public transportation, and education amongst other things. We meet people at all stages of life and have meaningful and developing work - every day.
Terms of employment
Before moving to Sweden you need to reach B2 level in the Swedish language. Your license as a doctor needs to be recognized by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. https://legitimation.socialstyrelsen.se/en/licence-application/.
We provide further language studies in Swedish to reach the C1 level. If the trial period will be proved satisfactory and you demonstrate required skills recognized by Region Kalmar, it will automatically turn into a permanent position.
All contracts follow local and national collective agreements. Salary is set individually depending on your qualification and experience.
Support during recruitment process before moving to Sweden
You will receive continuous information and support from Region Kalmar regarding relocation, establishment and language education.
If you are an EU/EEA citizen you may be eligible for support from EURES: EURES Targeted Mobility Scheme (europa.eu)
Support after moving to your new home in Sweden
An intensive language course to reach C1 level in Swedish Help with practical matters, such as social security number, bank accounts, etc. Wellness benefits We find you a place to live and help to register your children in a school or kindergarten. We also help and support your spouse with sources for job search
How to apply
Click the button "Sök Tjänsten" and then you choose your language in the upper right corner and fill in your application.
Subject: Specialist Dermatologist, Västervik hospital, Region Kalmar
Your application should include personal letter and CV.
Västerviks sjukhus är ett av tre sjukhus i Kalmar län. Sjukhuset är ett akutsjukhus med förlossningsvård och BB. På Västerviks sjukhus finns jobb för dig som vill utvecklas i din roll tillsammans med trevliga kollegor. Här arbetar drygt 1200 medarbetare och vi har en fin sammanhållning och en bred kompetens. Sjukhuset är lagom stort och du får en trygg, och trivsam anställning med möjlighet till att lära nytt. Det ligger i anslutning till Västerviks centrum och är nära skärgården.
Region Kalmar län ansvarar för hälso- och sjukvård, tandvård, folkhögskolor, kultur, kollektivtrafik och regional utveckling. Vi är över 7 000 medarbetare som alla jobbar tillsammans för ett friskare, tryggare och rikare liv för länets invånare. Hos oss får du många förmåner och ett av Sveriges bästa kollektivavtal. Vi möter människor i livets alla skeden och har ett meningsfullt och utvecklande arbete - varje dag. Ersättning
- Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/369". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Kalmar Län
(org.nr 232100-0073) Arbetsplats
Västerviks sjukhus Jobbnummer
8904244