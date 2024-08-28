Special Pipeline Superintendent for Mechanical Work
2024-08-28
Special Pipeline Superintendent for Mechanical Works
Position: Special Pipeline Superintendent - Mechanical Works
Employment Type: Full-time
Salary: According to the collective agreement
Application Deadline: 7/9 2024
Company Overview:
Q Workforce AB specializes in providing highly qualified manpower for specific projects in the heavy industry. We pride ourselves on delivering high quality with a focus on safety, innovation, and sustainability.
Job Summary:
We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Special Pipeline Superintendent for Mechanical Works. The successful candidate will oversee all mechanical aspects of pipeline construction and maintenance projects. This role requires a deep understanding of pipeline systems, mechanical works, and project management, with a strong emphasis on safety, efficiency, and quality.
Key Responsibilities:
Supervision & Management: Lead and supervise mechanical works on pipeline projects, ensuring all work is performed to the highest standards.
Project Coordination: Collaborate with project managers, engineers, and other key stakeholders to ensure project timelines and budgets are met.
Quality Control: Implement and maintain quality control procedures to ensure all mechanical work complies with industry standards and project specifications.
Safety Compliance: Ensure all safety protocols and regulations are strictly adhered to, promoting a culture of safety on-site.
Resource Management: Efficiently manage manpower, equipment, and materials to optimize project performance and minimize downtime.
Problem Solving: Quickly identify and resolve any issues or obstacles that may arise during the project.
Reporting: Provide regular progress reports to senior management, highlighting any concerns or deviations from the project plan.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Construction Management, or a related field. Relevant certifications or equivalent work experience may be considered.
Experience: A minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar role, with a focus on pipeline projects and mechanical works.
Technical Skills: Proficient in project management software, CAD systems, and other relevant tools.
Leadership: Strong leadership and team management skills, with a proven ability to lead large teams in a high-pressure environment.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively interact with diverse teams and stakeholders.
Problem-Solving: Demonstrated ability to solve complex technical problems quickly and efficiently.
Benefits:
Competitive salary according to the collective agreement.
Opportunities for career advancement and professional development.
How to Apply:
Application Deadline: September 7, 2024
E-mail: Recruitment@q-workforce.com
Employment Type: Full-time
