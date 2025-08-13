Space Software Engineer
2025-08-13
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
Company Overview:
Rapidity Space is a leading space engineering services provider based in Uppsala, Sweden dedicated to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation. Our team is made up of experts in various fields including software engineering, electrical engineering, aerospace engineering, and more. We are seeking a talented and passionate software engineer to join our team of dedicated professionals who share our passion for space technology. With 100% focus on space, our goal is to facilitate and expedite our customers' and partners' development projects and business opportunities to make them thrive in an ever-so-exciting industry environment.
Job Description:
As a Software Engineer at Rapidity Space, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing software solutions for our clients in the satellite and space systems industry. You will work collaboratively with other engineers and scientists to understand and analyse the requirements of the system and develop high-quality software that meets those requirements.
Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and test software solutions for satellite and space systems.
• Collaborate with other engineers and scientists to understand system requirements.
• Write high-quality code and documentation.
• Test and debug software to ensure high-quality and reliable systems.
• Provide technical support for software-related issues during system integration and testing.
• Stay up-to-date with new technologies and industry trends.
• Contribute to the development of software engineering best practices within the company.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, software engineering, or another relevant and related field
• Relevant experience in software engineering
• Proficiency in one or more programming languages such as C++, C, and Python
• Experience with software development tools such as Git, JIRA, and Agile methodologies
• Understanding of software development processes, including design, coding, testing, and debugging.
• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently and collaboratively while developing correct and robust software.
Useful skills:
• Experience in developing software for Real-time systems, including working with RTOS (RTEMS).
• Expertise in Space systems engineering, including knowledge of the space environment and constraints that impact software design and development.
• Modern C++, i.e. C++11/17/20.
• Strong skills in Requirements engineering, including the ability to understand and translate system-level requirements into software requirements.
• Proficiency in driver development, including experience with device drivers for custom hardware components.
• Experience in FPGA development, including knowledge of hardware description languages (HDLs) such as VHDL or Verilog.
• Digital electronics development/troubleshooting, including knowledge of electronic circuits and components.
• Familiarity with CMake build system, including the ability to write and maintain CMake files for complex software projects.
• Experience with unit testing frameworks such as GTest, including the ability to write and run automated tests for software components.
• Proficiency in continuous integration tools such as Jenkins, including the ability to set up and maintain automated build and test pipelines.
• Expertise in serial communication protocols such as UART, bus protocols such as CAN bus, and network protocols such as SpaceWire.
• Knowledge of Extreme Programming (XP) methodologies, including the ability to work in an agile software development environment.
• Experience with open-source contributions and hobby projects, including a passion for learning and staying up-to-date with new technologies and trends in software.
Finally:
With Rapidity Space you get the opportunity to apply your experience and expertise on challenging engineering tasks with the final goal of letting ingenious solutions loose in the ever-expanding environment of space.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24
E-post: info@rapidity-space.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rapidity AB
(org.nr 559411-5619) Jobbnummer
9457648