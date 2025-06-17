Spa host
About Clarion Hotel: Clarion Hotel® is not just a hotel chain; it's an immersive experience that combines Scandinavian hospitality with a touch of premium. Our team members are not merely employees; they are an integral part of the Clarion experience. We pride ourselves on delivering on personality, passion, and we always strive for perfection. Join us in shaping the future of hospitality!
Clarion Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Ready to create unforgettable guest experiences?
Clarion hotel Sundsvall is in search of a new successful Spa host to Elements spa. We see that you're skilled in both service and beverages. We pride ourselves on our commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in service.
At Clarion, you are expected to elevate the quality of life for both your guests and your colleagues. You achieve this by staying professional, optimistic, and attentive in everything you do.
What you'll do:
• Oversee the guest satisfaction
• Manage the day-to-day functions of the spa.
• Serving beverages and food
This is a extra when needed position with a start date to be agreed upon. The position requires working varied shifts, including evenings and weekends.
You'll shine here if you are:
As a Strawberry leader you are expected to live the culture by energizing teams and creating engaging workplaces where people love to come to work. You build bridges through relationships, collaboration, and trust. You own it by making decisions with the company's best interests in mind, setting clear goals, and holding yourself and others accountable for achieving results. You lead the way with vision and purpose, and fuel potential by maximizing individual strengths to help others reach their full potential.
Bonus points for:
• Experience and knowledge of restaurant or spa operations .
• Able to create great customer experiences.
• Turning challenges into opportunities, managing multiple tasks, and keeping high standards, even when things get tough.
• Knowledge of beverage & food safety
• We value the power of diversity within Strawberry. Different backgrounds, experiences, and ideas create a unique and inspiring work environment.
Why Join Clarion & Strawberry?
At Clarion, you're part of a brand that combines the best of urban style and premium quality, and that commitment extends to our team. Here's what you'll enjoy:
• A fast-paced, inspiring work environment where your contributions are valued
• Opportunities to grow and develop within the dynamic Strawberry group
• Friends & family discounts rates across our 200+ hotels
• Exclusive deals on experiences, travel, shopping, and more
About Clarion
Clarion isn't just a place to stay - it's a cosmopolitan destination. With over 30 hotels across the Nordics, we personify a vibrant, urban lifestyle, seamlessly blending quality, hospitality, and sophistication. Our prime locations and aesthetic appeal make us the go-to spot for an urban adventure, whether for work or play, delivering 24/7 service that defines the premium experience.
About Strawberry
Strawberry is not just any company in the hotel industry - we're a rebel, with a warm beating heart. Strawberry is a portal to a world of more than 240 hotels, 120 restaurants and 20 spas, where we create thousands of experiences every day. Strawberry is built on our core values: energy, courage and enthusiasm. Our team of 20,000 skillful individuals from more than 166 countries is what makes us grow.
Ready to Make an Impact?
