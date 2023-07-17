Sourcing Manager Europe
2023-07-17
We are on an exciting journey where we want to increase our Sourcing share in Europe and as well expand to new markets in Europe and are now looking for a skilled commercial leader with passion for sourcing and purchasing and who wants to play an important role in our future expansion.
Work tasks and responsibility
As Sourcing Manager Europe, you will have the overall responsibility for Jula Europe Sourcing Office and Sourcing organisation. You will ensure the negotiation progress and efficient sourcing task process on behalf of the Business Area Teams in Skara Sweden. You ensure global sourcing coordination in corporation with other Sourcing Offices in Jula Global Sourcing.
The Jula Europe Sourcing Office works as a Service Function for our Head Quarter in Skara Sweden within Sourcing and Quality support. You corporate and coordinate with Jula Poland retail organisation such as Finance, HR and IT in regards of communication and implementation processes.
The role includes leading and motivating your team to achieve company target, team strategies and KPI. You will collaborate with CEO Global Sourcing in regard of review of teamwork, KPI and work performances. You will continue the development of building competence and career trajectory to ensure the right competence within your team. You support direct communication between HQ business teams and sourcing team to maintain good collaborations. Furthermore, you are overall responsible for our Supplier management and negotiation processes.
You are responsible for development and implementation of sourcing strategies and KPI as well as continuous improvement of supplier database and product consolidation.
You are a part of Global Sourcing Management team and reports to CEO Global Sourcing.
Your background
We are looking for a skilled and business-minded leader with ability to lead and develop the business and the people around you. You have experience of International Purchase and preferably also of sourcing of Own Brand products and suppliers within the DIY industry. You have great negotiation skills, strong language skills in English, both oral and in writing, high IT maturity and excellent with Microsoft Office.
Personal qualities
You thrive in a value-driven organization characterized by curiosity, teamwork and a constant aim to develop and improve. You have a strategic and analytical ability which is combined with a service-minded attitude and great communication skills. Furthermore, you are goal oriented and well organised. You see efficient collaborations both within your own team as well as other internal stakeholders as important keys to succeed in your mission. Furthermore, you need to have a flexible approach to changing conditions and contribute to solutions to the challenges we face.
Good to know
The position is a full-time permanent position with a 6-month trial period. Place of placement is either Jula's headquarters in Skara, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland. Start date: As soon as possible or by agreement.
How to apply
The application deadline is 2023-08-06. Questions are answered by Lars Bergmann, CEO Global Sourcing, lars.bergmann@jula.com
. We work with continuous selection during the application period.
We are a workplace characterized by community and curiosity. Are you interested in being a part of our journey - welcome with your application!
