Technical Support Engineer - Hydraulics
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Kristinehamn
2024-05-04
Due to team expansion, an exciting new opportunity has arisen for an experienced Technical Support Engineer to join our existing multi-skilled technical department within Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn. We are looking for a driven, solution-oriented engineer who is passionate about customer service and thrives in finding new ways to solve technical problems!
The Kongsberg Maritime team are experts in delivering high-end propulsion solutions for the maritime sector. As Technical Support Engineer at Kongsberg, you become part of the Global Customer Support Division which is responsible for Kongsberg Maritime services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. To provide our customers with a solid and confident experience throughout the whole product life cycle, we are also focused on delivering top class customer support in the global aftermarket. If you love communication and customer service on a global scale, we have a great opportunity for you!
In your role as Technical Support Engineer, each day brings unique challenges and opportunities. Your day-to-day tasks will involve providing technical support to customers and colleagues worldwide. You'll be the go-to person for real-time issues, offering live technical guidance to field teams working on our products in workshops as well as onboard vessels experiencing operational disruptions. Your primary expertise lies in hydraulic engineering, but having a basic understanding of mechanics and electronics is required, creating a continuous learning experience every day. And yes, there can be travel - to destinations anywhere in the world.
What we can offer
A position with a wide range of challenging work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will have the opportunity to work with unique products and shape your role based on your interest and background for the world-leading supplier of maritime solutions.
Our international work environment promotes multidisciplinary team collaboration. We also offer flexible working hours and hybrid contracts with the option to work in part remotely based on your tasks.
Qualifications and Experience
To succeed in this role, we expect you will have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering as well as previous experience working in technical support or technical product development dealing with mainly hydraulics. Experience in mechanical and electronics is necessary and maritime industry experience is considered an advantage.
Given regular communication with both international customers and colleagues is a big part of this role, a high level of both oral and written English is necessary.
To excel in this role, you have a collaborative attitude strong communication skills. You are well organized and work in a systematic way, prioritizing activities and allocating your resources effectively. You enjoy utilizing your professional specialist knowledge to analyze complex issues, deliver smart and feasible solutions and find it natural to share your experience and knowledge with others.
Last day to apply - 2024-05-17
Selection and interviews may commence during the application period. In this recruitment we utilize personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed further in the recruitment process.
Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
For questions regarding this position, please contact:
Thomas Gunnarsson, Manager Technical Support +46 72 182 94 57
Email: Thomas.gunnarsson@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist +46 76 894 55 92
Email: Georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 310 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 2300 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30,000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
Kongsberg - Protecting People & Planet
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare

Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/
Båtbyggarevägen 1
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN
Manager Technical Support
Thomas Gunnarsson thomas.gunnarsson@km.kongsberg.com +46 72 182 94 57
