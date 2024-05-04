Concrete element, precast assembly, concreteworkers and welders.
Premotech AB / Grovarbetarjobb / Hudiksvall Visa alla grovarbetarjobb i Hudiksvall
2024-05-04
, Nordanstig
, Söderhamn
, Ljusdal
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Premotech AB i Hudiksvall
We are now looking for new employees. Travel fitters. Welders, fitters and concrete element, Workplace around Sweden. Experience of assembling prefabricated concrete elements and steel is required.
Your duties consist of assembly of prefabricated concrete and steel elements, reinforcement, casting, forming.
You willbe part of a work team with 7-8 colleagues who travel around together and assemble concrete elements and to some extent steel.
Background and characteristics: For us, it is important that you as a person want to work as a travel fitter and enjoy it. We want you to be thorough, responsible and enjoy working in teams towards a common goal. As the safety aspect is of the utmost importance when installing heavy concrete elements, we see properties as calm and safe as additional prerequisites for this service. If you have worked as a fitter or have practical experience from the construction or concrete industry, this is a merit. If you also have construction engineering training, certificates for lifts, welding, safe lifting or hot work, it is a plus. Due tothe design of the work, a driving license is a requirement. We wouldlike you to send in your application as soon as possible.
Forquestions about the service, please contact Mats Medin. 0702855130
• 46702855130 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-28
E-post: mats.medin@premotech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Premotech AB
(org.nr 559066-8785)
Stenshammarvägen 6 (visa karta
)
824 70 DELSBO Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8657769