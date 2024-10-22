Sourcing Manager at General Purchasing - Consultancy services
2024-10-22
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you a highly motivated purchaser who enjoys working in a dynamic and international environment? Then this position could be the next step in your career. Apply and join our high-performing and diverse purchasing team in a challenging and exciting business environment!
Working as an experienced strategic purchaser or at Scania, a Sourcing Manager, you are responsible for the sourcing of products or services according to the company's needs at the best achievable Cost, Quality, Delivery and Sustainability while considering the latest available Technology.
Job description
You will be part of aligning the company's need across multiple functions in order to cooperate and drive the tender processes. You will also lead supplier negotiations, present results in decision boards and conclude commercial agreements to create the best value for Scania. This often in close cooperation with Traton and Volkswagen. An active participation in the different internal stakeholder organizations is necessary to reach the best results and to make a difference.
We seek an Sourcing Manager to join our team and strengthen the area of Services focusing on optimizing the category of Consultancy services.
In this role, you will further develop the category and improve current processes together with the team and our internal stakeholders.
We especially value:
Strong commercial drive: You understand the business side of procurement.
Presentation skills: You can confidently present complex information to diverse audiences, including senior management.
Analytical expertise: You can assess agreements of various complexities and identify potential risks and opportunities.
Strategic thinking and follow-through: You can develop and implement long-term procurement strategies and see them through to completion.
Thrives in a dynamic environment: You enjoy working in a fast-paced and challenging environment where you can make a real impact.
Collaborative spirit: You can work independently and effectively contribute to a team environment.
Your profile
We believe that you are passionate about the work as a purchaser and that you have previous experience from it or from a related business area. If you have previous experience from purchase of Consultancy services or worked in a global purchasing organization is an advantage. Relevant education within this area can be good and useful but education is not everything. We believe that practical experience and diverse skills are just as important. Your background might be exactly what we need to drive innovation and success. Whether you have a formal education or not, your experiences and skills are invaluable.
We are looking for a person with a true commercial drive and a strategic mindset, with a sound ability to develop and maintain a broad network of contacts both internally and externally and who dares to challenge the current way of working.
You are well organised, enjoy a fast tempo and can manage short term actions without losing focus on achieving long term objectives.
To thrive with us, we think you are a prestige less and solution-oriented team player. You are responsible, driven, and have a positive attitude, and are able to independently plan your work to ensure good delivery precision.
Who we are:
We are a dedicated team of nine individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds, ages and educations. We value open communication, questioning current ways, and embracing new ideas. Most importantly, we foster an open-minded and enjoyable work environment. The position offers a global environment and your network will include a variety of people from different functions within Scania and VW and TRATON.
Life at Scania Purchasing
The Scania Purchasing office is located in Södertälje and here you will be working in modern activity-based office. We offer you a remarkable career and the opportunity for development through training is great. Scania has a flexible view and approach of the working place and focuses more on achievements. Here you get to be the face of one of the industry's strongest brands towards suppliers. (Other benefits at Scania are company car, performance bonuses, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more.)
For more information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Anja Hemmingsson, Head of Commodity Services, +46 8 553 526 17
Application
We are looking forward to your application that should include your CV and a cover letter in English, and copies of any relevant certificates.
The selection process will be ongoing during the application period.
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than November 10th 2024.
