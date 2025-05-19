Sourcing Leader Chemicals
ValueOne AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2025-05-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for a Sourcing Leader in Chemicals for an assignment at one of our clients within a Life Science company in Uppsala. Start date is as soon as possible and the assignment runs for one year, with possibilities for over recruitment.
ValueOne is specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As a Sourcing Leader you will lead global procurement by developing sourcing strategies, negotiating supplier agreements, and ensuring regulatory compliance. You will collaborate cross-functionally to support product development, monitor supplier performance, and drive improvements in key procurement metrics.
Main tasks:
Lead the global procurement process.
Develop and implement sourcing strategies to ensure cost-effective and compliant supply.
Identify and qualify suppliers in collaboration with other departments.
Negotiate with global suppliers on prices, delivery times, and agreements to get good terms and follow the rules.
Monitor supplier performance and conduct audits to ensure quality and compliance.
Stay updated on global chemical markets and regulatory changes.
Contribute to new product development by identifying and sourcing new chemicals and intermediates.
Drive improvements in KPIs such as cost savings and sustainability.
Receive, manage, and resolve issues that arise in collaboration with suppliers
Participate in S&OP meetings to support demand planning and ensure smooth deliveries
This role involves business travel both within the country and internationally.
Experience and competencies
To succeed in this role, you should hold a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Supply Chain, or a related field. You have at least five years of experience in direct procurement or sourcing. It is meritorious if you have experience within chemical supply markets, with experience in global procurement and chemical sourcing. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written, and preferably have industry experience in Life Sciences, Biotech, or Pharmaceuticals. You are proficient in ERP systems and familiar with procurement analytics tools.
As a person, you are a strong collaborator who takes initiative and works effectively independently. You also demonstrate excellent negotiation skills.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
9348017