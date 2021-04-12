Sommelier for Restaurant TAK - Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB - Servitörsjobb i Stockholm
Sommelier for Restaurant TAK
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12

Modern Scandinavian food culture influenced by Japanese cooking methods and flavors. Complex creations that are easy to like. We use locally produced products which is carefully selected by season. With a genuine craft in every detail, we want to create a dining experience beyond the usual.

The position is full-time we are looking for people who can commit for the long term.

Working hours are mostly in the evening and days off will vary from week to week.

Background and personal characteristics:

You are an creative team player who thrives in a high-pace Restaurant

* You have good knowledge of different ingredients and types of cuisine
* You enjoy the busy services and thrive under stress.
*
Ambitious and interested in working in a high-pace environment with great standards

*
Out-going personality who has an easy way communicating with colleagues and high energy.

* You take responsibility for your own work and can be trusted to work alone
*
You enjoy structure and have good organizational skills

*
Able to fluently communicate verbally in Swedish or English

For any questions and to apply, please contact: Viktor.eriksson@tak.se

Varaktighet, arbetstid
* -

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09
Företag
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB

Jobbnummer
5685414

