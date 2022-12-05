Solutions Architect
At Semcon, we are driven by a genuine curiosity about people and their behavior, and everything we do is about the people who use our products - the end users. We're now looking for a person who strives to work in a role as Solutions Architect.
You'll be part of our Digital Services team in the Uppsala area where you will work together with kind and skilled individuals in challenging assignments and with exciting customers. We all come from different areas of expertise and our ambition is to build a strong team with skills ranging from project management to software and emerging tech.
What you 'll do
Depending on project, we're working in different programming languages - meaning you can be a master in either Java, C, C++, C# or Python and still find great possibilities with us.
You will work with a range of different customers, we work both with startups and big international companies in various industries such as Medtech, Industry, Energy and automotive.
As a Solutions Architect you'll work in a strategic role where you will need to easily understand both the software and operation. You will capture needs and convert them into strategies and plans for how systems will be structured and built.
We'll look beyond your resume, but this is a starting point
To thrive in this role, you have some years behind you of working with software development (where you have developed your skills in writing clean, robust and scalable code). We believe you have worked as an architect within your specific area and are used to guide your customers. You have the ability to see the full picture and like to work close to the business. Besides that, you have a relevant degree and good communication skills in Swedish & English.
We strongly believe that diversity of background, experience and perspectives are important to create excellence user experiences and to make Semcon a great place to work.
If you are interested in joining our team, just apply with your CV or Linkedin below, or contact Tran to learn more!
Tran Cam
Area Manager Digital Servicestran.cam@semcon.com Ersättning
