Solution Owner - Order, Supply & Sell - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Kontorsjobb i Älmhult

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Kontorsjobb / Älmhult2021-04-14Want to be a part of giving the IKEA product range that extra shine?IKEA Components holds a unique position within the IKEA value chain. We develop and supply IKEA with customer friendly component solutions for better products - and better homes. This includes a responsibility for selected components and raw-material, which means develop, purchase and supply to IKEA suppliers. IKEA Components also have the assignment to provide After Sales service of components to the end customers. Our business is global and today employs 1400 people based mainly in Sweden, Slovakia and China.But that is not all, we are currently growing. By taking over the responsibility for IKEA retail equipment we are on a journey towards taking our assignment to the next step, creating a new IKEA business that is even more affordable, accessible and sustainable. The retail equipment range is an important part of the IKEA identity. It supports presenting, selling and handling of the IKEA product range, strengthens the IKEA Brand and helps visitors enjoy the full IKEA experience.This is where you come in!We are looking for a Solution Owner - IKEA ComponentsYour assignment as a Solution Owner is to ensure that the users of the solution have a relevant, user friendly and reliable solution that helps them achieve their business objectives. As Solution owner you work with business development, lifecycle management and operations for the assigned solutions, having an end-to-end accountability.You manage budget for the assigned solution(s), provide budget input to the Solution Area and work with forecast and follow-up.The Solution Owner has the best overall knowledge within IKEA of the solution and the domain it supports. The main part is being responsible for the Webshop, where retailers can order indirect material, but also for other applications within the sales area.You will be joining a team how is very outgoing, helpful and motivated.We try to learn from each other and have a close teamwork-we want you to join us!In this role you will report to Charlotte Blomquist, Solution Area manager. The position is placed in Älmhult, Sweden.Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. The last day to send your application is 30th of April 2021.If you have any questions about the role, please contact Hiring manager Charlotte Blomquist +46 732321434 about the recruitment process contact Recruitment Specialist Christina Appelqvist at +46 766-113408.Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates. So don't delay, please send us your application today.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2021-04-14Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14IKEA of Sweden AB5692533