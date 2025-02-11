Solution Engineer
Volvo Financial Services
What you will do
As a Solution Engineer, you will serve as the key relationship link between your DDA, SME on the business side, the regional Service and Solutions teams, and external suppliers. You will strive to understand market challenges, including customer priorities and competitive issues, and bring these demands for discussion and decision to the Stable Team. You will also be responsible for the respective solution in the area of continuous improvement, CR management, solution development and maintenance.
Together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, you will take responsibility in the following areas:
• Represent respective IT solutions in the markets and act as a point of contact to business and other departmental leads for ongoing communication connected with a solution.
• Focus on requirements gathering and analysis. Engage with clients and internal teams to accurately document requirements using interviews, workshops and surveys.
• Manage solutions and service delivery but will equally be hands-on and gain a deep understanding of how things work, executing the design and delivery of continuous improvements, small-medium projects, and the effective support and maintenance of your solutions
• Demonstrate an understanding of API's including design, development, integration and performance evaluation. Close collaboration with integration engineers and architects to support delivery in line with business needs
• Engage, coordinate, and support Digital & IT functions across all areas to ensure the consistent deployment of processes, tools, and technology essential for effective solution management
• Align with the DPO, DPAO, and DPM and act in agreement with Digital Strategy and Stable Teams priorities.
• Partner with business leadership and other key stakeholders to define opportunities, identify projects based on ROI, productivity, compliance, efficiency, and other criteria
• Communicate relevant project information to market leaders and business functional managers
• Share knowledge proactively of technology risks and opportunities to build competitive advantage and improve efficiency and effectiveness of business in the markets
• Provide business insights, manage the expectations and service levels, and follow up on business benefits realization after the project is post-live.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director of Digital Delivery Area Engagement. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden where we are establishing our new Global Hub; alternative location is Wroclaw (Poland).
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• At least 3 years' experience with expertise in business solution and stakeholder management
• Broad exposure to all phases of systems development lifecycle within a variety of technologies and applications
• Profound understanding of captive or financial industry business processes and trends.
• Demonstrated understanding and experience of commercial solutions and the sales process
• Hands-on approach to gain deep understanding of solutions for their effective delivery, willing to take on any task to get the job done
• Proven expertise and success in managing the business relationships and software delivery of enterprise-class systems
• Demonstrated capability for problem-solving, sound judgment, and assertiveness
• Strong experience working in an international and multicultural environment
• Ability to engage and execute change.
• Highly self-motivated and willing to take ownership and responsibility
• In depth knowledge of project execution and software development methodologies.
• Proficient analytical and planning skills, with proven capacity to execute against targets.
• Ability to work independently and influence decision makers without having managerial authority
• Exceptional interpersonal skills; able to work, network, delegate and influence at all levels of the organization both internally and externally
• Proficiency in English
• Communication and presentation skills at professional level
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. We will discuss how we can help each other on our journey together.
