Solution Consultant IT
2026-02-16
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are now looking for a Solution Consultant IT for one of our clients.
Job summary
Functional consultant within SAP EWM depending on that we have MHP consultant within the Work Package that has decided to resign and leave the assignment and their company.
Decision to replace with external consultant and to bring in this resource in the SAP EWM Stable team and have the possibility to include them both in OT, RT, Support and future OnCall. Competence and knowledge in EWM is preferred Will be part of an EWM Stabile Team handling both Run-Time and One-Time.
Support office hours and non office hours will be included in the role.
Minimum 2 years' experience
Location: Göteborg
Start date: 2026-02-19
End date: 2027-07-31
Application Deadline: 2026-02-18
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
