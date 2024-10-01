Solution Architect Ivalua
2024-10-01
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
Supply Data and Technology is part of Supply Chain Development. In this team, we are working to manage the Ivalua platform. The platform hosts the processes and solutions to support throughout the whole life cycle partnership with a supplier, from potential cooperation to the end of joint business. Our support, covering IT tools and adaptation to legal compliance as well as our own rules and regulations, is directed to all IKEA supply units.
This role includes essential duties and responsibilities:
Responsible for detailing non-functional requirements for given business requirements in the business solution delivery process (support with clarifying business requirements if needed)
Secure that IT solutions fulfil the agreed functional and non-functional business requirements
Secure, develop and review high-level design. Approve low-level design of the implementation of a business transformation with an IT component in order to support running business, provide guidance towards service improvements and service transition
Govern that the design of the solutions conforms to the solution architecture and is efficient, meet business requirements and based on a holistic architecture
Design, review and approve the integration designs for integrating the Ivalua platform to rest of the IKEA systems
Participate and recommend options for performance improvements on the platform
Document and maintain artefacts related to system design and design decisions
Is responsible for securing the architecture vision and goals of the Ivalua platform in the solution architecture and the system development process
In a close dialog with stakeholders create and shape business and IT-related ideas into current state, future state and transition states to guide the detailed design and delivery of business solutions
In close collaboration with IT architects lead solution activities within the domain, establish solution/infrastructure design on different levels in accordance to the domain architecture and provide technology advice.
Build strong partnerships with stakeholders across various business units, including leaders, teams, and third-party vendors.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you must have:
Minimum of 4-5 years of experience of development on any modern tech-stack (Java, Python, C++, C#) minimum of 8 years of overall experience.
Solid experience of architecture concepts and Cloud services (Azure preferred).
Strong competence and knowhow in the digital platform Ivalua (S2P and L3 certified)
Experienced in using models, methods and tools within analysis and design and have good knowledge of general IT frames e.g. standards, infrastructure and platforms, frameworks, development concepts and processes.
Excellent analytical skills. You are able to see the big picture as well as the details and to structure information and derive conclusions and consequences out of them.
Experience from global implementation projects or larger solutions/platforms used in a global environment.
Good understanding of development concepts and supporting tools such as Git, Visual Studio, Jira, working with REST APIs.
You should be able to make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers.
As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
Additional Information
Please note, for this role we have a preferred candidate.
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Ivalua Platform Leader Marcus Widahl at marcus.widahl@inter.ikea.com
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 18th of October.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Leader Dan Gustafsson at dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
