Solution Architect
About the job
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments-no matter how big or small
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly skilled Solution Architect with deep expertise in Supply Chain Management and a strong technical background in .NET and Oracle-based development , BlueYonder Supply Chain consultant. In this role, you will be responsible for designing end-to-end solutions that align with business requirements and IT strategy, ensuring scalability, performance, and integration across enterprise systems. You will play a key role in guiding cross-functional teams through solution design, technical planning, and implementation within complex supply chain ecosystems.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the architecture and design of scalable, reliable, and secure solutions in the Supply Chain domain (e.g., procurement, inventory, order management, logistics, warehouse management).
• Collaborate with business stakeholders, analysts, and development teams to translate functional requirements into technical architectures and solution designs.
• Develop solution blueprints, technical specifications, and integration strategies using .NET (C#/ASP.NET) and Oracle PL/SQL technologies.
• Evaluate current systems and provide technical guidance for modernization, integration, or migration projects.
• Ensure alignment with enterprise architecture standards and compliance with security and data governance policies.
• Participate in code reviews, performance tuning, and optimization of .NET and Oracle components.
• Support vendor selection, proof-of-concept efforts, and build-vs-buy analysis.
• Lead technical workshops and architecture review sessions with cross-functional teams.
• Provide mentorship to development teams and ensure best practices in coding, testing, and deployment.
• Work closely with DevOps and infrastructure teams to define CI/CD pipelines and deployment strategies.
• Stay current with technology trends and innovations in both supply chain and technical stacks.
Required Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or related field.
• 8+ years of hands-on development experience with .NET technologies (C#, ASP.NET, Web API).
• 5+ years of experience with Oracle database development (PL/SQL, stored procedures, performance tuning).
• 5+ years of experience in Supply Chain domain and Blue Yonder ESP module, with deep understanding of processes like order fulfillment, Supply Chain Planning, Demand Planning, inventory management, warehouse operations, etc.
• 3+ years in a Solution Architect or similar leadership role, designing enterprise-grade systems.
• Proven experience with enterprise integration patterns, REST/SOAP web services, and system interoperability.
• Experience with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, or Oracle Cloud) is a strong plus. Så ansöker du
