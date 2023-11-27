Solution Architect - Intelligent Automation
2023-11-27
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Job Description
The Intelligence Automation Centre of Excellence has the assignment to create value by providing automation solutions and simplify the life of our IKEA co-worker, working hand in hand with the business and product teams.
This role includes essential duties and responsibilities:
Evaluate intelligent automation solutions, including cognitive automation, machine learning, and natural language processing, to determine the best fit for specific business processes.
Creating architectural blueprints for development teams.
Create and own solution design documents, as well as provide architect-level approvals on all functional design document.
Define the technical framework considering all relevant artifacts including Security, compliance, access management and application landscape integration requirement.
Develop best practices around automation and drive development of reusable components and assets.
Provides technical guidance or support for the development or troubleshooting of automation solutions.
Building complex, highly available, cloud architectures using Infrastructure as Code (IaaC) best practices and ensuring cloud security.
Staying current with technology trends in the intelligent automation space trends.
Build strong partnerships with stakeholders across various business units, including leaders, teams, and third-party vendors.
In this role you will report to our Intelligent Automation Service Area manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you MUST have:
Minimum of 5-6 years of experience in Intelligent Automation technologies as an architect, and a minimum of 10 years of overall experience.
Solid experience of architecture concepts and experience from modern development techniques such as Agile and DevOps.
Automation domains knowledge, e.g., RPA, Conversations automation, Cloud services (Azure preferred), User Design Interfaces, AI for intelligent automation.
Experience working with tools such as UiPath, Intelligent Document processing, Power platform.
Expertise in software development phases including design, configuration, testing, debugging, and implementation, as well as architecting end-to-end solutions.
Skills to design both cloud native and hybrid environments
Good Knowledge around traditional infrastructure concepts like connectivity, architecture, and security
Experience working with programming languages (C# preferred) and good understanding of development concepts and supporting tools such as Git, Visual Studio, Jira, working with REST APIs.
You should also be able to make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers.
As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Akash Jha akash.jha1@inter.ikea.com
, Service Area manager Intelligent Automation.
This position is in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest December 11th, 2023.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Specialist Ellinor Asschier at Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
