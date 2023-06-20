Solar Technician Supervisor and Site Lead Technician
2023-06-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AlBirunia AB i Uppsala
Job Description
The Site Lead Technician will be responsible for
the on-site operations, maintenance, repairs, and replacement of solar field equipment at operating solar-energy generation site.
You will also perform Lock out Tag out (LOTO), Tail Board meetings, and job-specific documentation that is required to conduct solar maintenance in the safest manner possible.
Additionally, you will perform inspections of equipment, tools, and facility for compliance with EDPR's policy and Governmental Safety and Environmental regulations.
It is necessary for this person to be a self-motivator who can lead a team to conduct small corrective repairs and execute EDPR's solar maintenance strategy.
Main Accountabilities:
Ensure proper operation and maintenance of solar field equipment and associated solar plant components including inverters, tracker systems, transformers, PV panels, substations, switchgears, access roads, fences, and security systems
Supervise a team of 1 to 4 technicians to execute preventative and corrective maintenance
Proactively look for improvement opportunities to job-appropriate processes and procedures and communicate through appropriate channels to implement improvements using the Management of Change Protocols
Read schematics in order to troubleshoot complicated mechanical and electrical, problems with inverters, tracker control systems, PV panels, and components
Perform mechanical and electrical component repair and replacement of parts to correct malfunctions in accordance with all pertinent manufacturers' requirements
Effectively gather information regarding solar performance/issues
Diagnose, recommend, and implement solutions up to intermediate routine issues
Seek assistance when encountering issues outside the trained skill level to ensure success in the resolution
Comply with all pertinent environmental health and safety programs
Act as a safety role model by encouraging and recognizing others completing safe acts and intervening when unsafe acts are being practiced
Identify gaps in safety standards and safety risks in the environment
Implement effective risk mitigation and provide recommendations to higher-level technical staff and management
Promote integrity, strong initiative, and a no-compromise focus on safety and quality of work on a continuous basis
Perform preventive maintenance in accordance with OEM maintenance manuals
Perform data collection and prepare reports in order to meet reporting requirements
Work with and respond to EDPRs Remote Operations Control Center when necessary
Perform QA/QC inspections in accordance with applicable SOP
Ensure that reliable electronic communication is maintained between the solar field, substation, site office, and home office
Facilitate periodic equipment inspections and reporting
Document all work performed using computer-based service reporting procedures (SAP)
Adhere to effective internal controls
Supervise contractors onsite to ensure compliance with all EDPR's policies and procedures
Additional duties as required
Direct reports: 1-4
Travel: Minimal, as needed
Minimum qualifications:
High School Diploma or GED required.
1+ years of college or technical school education, or an equivalent combination of training and experience
2 - 5 years relevant experience in solar energy or a related industry, Renewable energy experience is a plus.
Experience with power plant operations and maintenance, solar plant operations (including power converters specifically), high-voltage switching, and post-operational repair and maintenance of solar field components preferred
Behavioral requirements:
Ability to operate a motor vehicle and possession of a valid driver's license
Ability to work in adverse weather conditions
Ability to work around low- and medium-voltage equipment
Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists
Ability and willingness to work overtime on holidays and weekends and to work on short notice as needed due to on-call scheduling
Ability and willingness to respond to site emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as needed
Physical demands & working conditions:
Sitting/Standing/Flexibility: Ability to frequently perform physical tasks including standing, sitting, walking, kneeling, bending, twisting, squatting, and reaching approximately 75% of the time while on solar farm sites; ability to stand and sit for 8 or more hours when in an office environment
Walking: Ability to walk .25 to .5 miles per day, including across unpaved and rough surfaces when on solar farm sites
Speech/Reading: Ability to speak, read, and write English proficiently and deliver a variety of instructions furnished in written verbal, diagram, or scheduled form
Lifting: Ability to frequently lift items weighing up to 50 pounds
Climbing:
Weight must be between 125 lbs. and 275 lbs., excluding equipment/gear worn when performing job-related tasks, to be in accordance with the ANSI Fall Protection Standards.
Vision/Hearing: Ability to interpret and follow a variety of instructions furnished in written, verbal, diagram, or schedule form
Tolerance to Extreme Weather Conditions: Ability to work in adverse weather conditions 25% of the time while on solar farm sites
Safety: Ability to understand and communicate safety precautions when necessary
Benefits
You will enjoy a happy and dynamic team
Continues knowledge enriching with renewable energy industry, especially solar
Happy reluctant events and seminars
Training Courses
Remote and onsite working
