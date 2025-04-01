Sofware Engineer R&D Cloud
2025-04-01
Are you ambitious and have a high personal drive? Do you want to help us digitize the heavy construction industry and contribute to a more sustainable world? We now have an opportunity for an experienced software engineer to join our cloud team in R&D at Leica Geosystems Machine Control Division in Liljeholmen, Stockholm.
What Does Leica Machine Control Do?
We develop state-of-the-art GPS guidance and automation technology for heavy construction machinery. As part of Hexagon's Geosystems division, we create software solutions that digitize and transform the construction industry. Our cloud platforms connect construction machinery, operators, and office staff in real-time, enabling better coordination and monitoring of field assets.
We are a global company of great diversity with employees working across the world, hence you will collaborate with colleagues in Poland, Denmark, Switzerland, and Australia, among others
What You Will Do:
Build and iterate quickly on a new IoT Fleet Management platform within our Cloud Team
Create and maintain mission-critical cloud-based systems that integrate Leica's surveying and machine control technologies
Work in a strong DevOps culture, with a diverse cross-functional team to design, develop, operate, and maintain software that brings real-world value to our customers
Focus on delivering impactful full-stack solutions
Leverage AI-enabled workflows to improve efficiency and scalability
Who You Are:
We value builders-people who thrive on creating, iterating, and delivering meaningful software. If you enjoy seeing your work make a real impact and believe that happiness comes from shipping great products rather than obsessing over tools, this role is for you.
Qualifications required:
4+ years of experience in full-stack web development
Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience
Self-sufficient, solution-oriented, and comfortable with rapid iterations
Fluent in written and spoken English
Passionate about building high-quality, impactful software
Technical Skills (we value experience, but mindset is equally important):
To deliver high-quality solutions, you will work across the entire stack-backend (C#/.NET, some Django/Python), frontend (Angular), and CI/CD pipelines. You will also leverage AI-enabled workflows to enhance development efficiency and scalability.
We are open to candidates at an intermediate or senior level; title and compensation will be commensurate with experience.
What we offer
We offer an exciting position in a company with a complete supply chain. We believe that world leading products are developed by engaged people. For this reason, Leica Geosystems strives to create an atmosphere of innovation with a talented, motivated, and engaged workforce.
The combination of the small office mentality with the power that comes with a strong global organization is inspiring and allows great career growth opportunities both horizontally and vertically. We enjoy social activities, offer beneficial healthcare insurance, pension provisions per collective agreement, as well as grants for wellness and parental leave. Our nice office is centrally located in Liljeholmen, Stockholm.
We have embraced a flexible hybrid environment as we see value in having in-office interactions alongside the ability to choose to work at home if that is where you feel the most productive. More information about Leica is available at www.leica-geosystems.com
Company Description
Leica Geosystems Machine Control is part of Hexagon's Geosystems division. Leica Geosystems creates complete solutions for professionals in a diverse mix of industries, such as aerospace and defence, safety and security, construction, and manufacturing. With precise and accurate instruments, sophisticated software, and trusted services, Leica Geosystems delivers value every day to those shaping the future of our world. In Machine Control Division we are offering simplified and connected machine control solutions for increasing productivity, efficiency and safety in heavy construction operations.
Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Our solutions free our customers to harness the rapidly-increasing amounts of data, putting it to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR.
Interested?
Apply using this link and upload your CV and cover letter in English. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, and candidates may be asked to complete a case task. All applications are treated as fully confidential.
For questions, please contact R&D Team lead Sebastian Wassberg via LinkedIn, email or phone +46 70 600 41 28.
