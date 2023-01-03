Software Testers for Electrified Cars - Gothenburg
2023-01-03
What we offer
We are a diverse team in Gothenburg Sweden consisting of engineers working in Automotive and Electric Mobility.
We are working with major OEM:S in a global context in an agile way.
The team consists of a mix of engineers, all from software developer, tester, scrum master and team leader.
Most projects are proceeded onsite at our customers locations.
Your responsibilities in the role as Software Test Engineer.
Your main reasonability will be to actively help our clients forward with their projects and products.
You will work with fault tracing, analysis and software test and verification. It could be in vehicle, test objects such as test-rigs, HIL-rigs.
- Verification of complete vehicle electrical functions
- Troubleshooting and analysis of issues, recommend solutions or alternatives to the issues
- Participate in testing activities, vehicle builds, expeditions
To succeed in this role, you need to have the following skills and experience.
- Self-driven team members, fluent in written and spoken English
- Knowledge about Automotive electrical architecture
- Knowledge of Automotive system test & design
- Experience within SW testing with test tools such as Canalyzer/CANoe
- Swedish driver license (B)
- C++ experience and/or Matlab/Simulink
- Sex Sigma or similar root cause analysis experience (not required for all team members)
Technical system competence
- CAN
- LIN
- Ethernet
- ISO 14229
- ISO15765
Typical tools and knowledge
- vTESTstudio
- CAPL
- CANoe
- INCA
- Simulink test
- Python
Meritorious
System knowledge within Automotive and of exterior/interior lighting, seats, seatbelts, airbags, mirrors and cleaning systems.
ISTQB certification or similar
We also believe it is important to have:
Relevant educational degree or equivalent experience
Analytical and organized
Fault tracing skills
Flexible
You have good sense of humor are communicative and a great team player.
You are self-motivated and always strive for future development and challenges.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span. For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
