Software Test Engineer

Hi, I am Karin, are you my next colleague?
After I studied Electronics and Computer Science I started as a consultant at Volvo Cars. I worked with Vehicle Dynamics, in different roles for ten years and then left Volvo and joined CEVT, when the company started 2013. I continued my work within Chassis, Vehicle Dynamics and ADAS systems, in different roles, all related to functions, software and verification. 2020 I joined Tata Technologies, my first role outside the OEM world, in the service supplier area. I worked as COE for Europe Embedded Solutions for two years. I was involved in many projects, both inside and outside Sweden. My journey at Conmore as Business Manager for Electronics and Software Development, started 2022. As a leader, I will listen to you, cherish your strengths, challenge your weaknesses, support you and do my best to secure that you feel motivated, happy and have a work life balance.
What will you work with?
There are many open positions like Software Engineer (with focus on developing embedded systems in C++, C or Matlab/Simulink or in software verification working with building verification environment in eg Python), Verification Engineer, System Design, Software and Node Owner and System Safety Engineers. You will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of assignments within automotive, for great Swedish technology clients. The role may vary depending on your background and interests. Our clients are world leaders in their field. Who we are looking for We are looking for both junior as well as more experienced engineers with a passion for Software Design engineering. You are proficient in any or several of the following: C++, C, Matlab/Simulink, Python, Vector tools, Autosar, System Weaver, Robot Framework, CAN (CANoe), FlexRay, Ethernet, Git, Jenkins, Jira, CI/CD etc. Preferably you also have experience from working in cross-functional teams.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for both junior as well as more experienced engineers with a passion for software testing. You are proficient in any or several of the following: C/C++, Python, Matlab/Simulink, Vector tools, Autosar, System Weaver, Robot Framework, CAN (CANoe), FlexRay, Ethernet, Git, Jenkins, Jira, CI/CD etc. Preferably you also have experience from working in cross-functional teams.
Who are we?
Conmore is a technology consulting company which highly prioritizes its employees. Employees receive exciting and challenging assignments as well as a personal development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work-plan, give feedback and make sure everything is going smoothly.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment, which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. We also offer regular breakfasts and activities which helps employees to get to know each other better. Despite our constant willingness to improve and grow as a company we still aim to preserve our warm family feeling.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't wait with your application. Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist, Maha Sifariny.
Mail: maha.sifariny@conmore.se
Phone: +46 702 99 96 92
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
