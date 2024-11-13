Software Test Engineer - Domain test & integration
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Software Test Engineer - Domain test & integration
We are people who want to make a difference. Do you want to take part of a journey, building test infrastructure from the ground within a group where you have a great chance to influence your work? Are you a tester or Software developer with broad knowledge within both software domains, integration of test as well as hardware?
What you 'll do
As a Software Test Engineer in this team, you will especially work with further development of our test activities to enable test automation and Continuous Integration (CI). In this team, you will work with the entire process from design of test infrastructure to analyze test results when the HIL rigs are running in the CI flows. We develop tool chains for test automation as well as develop test cases in Python or CAPL, to verify the SW. We work on continuous improvements regarding test automation and fault tracing of both hardware and Software.
Main responsibilities
• Analyze test results, both our own and our test rig costumers, and communicate with involved parties.
• Problem-solving, fault tracing, and debugging.
• Contribute to technical discussions and decisions
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you have experience in test development and test automation in CI context, preferably within automotive, and can take an active role with test activities in our rigs. You enjoy the possibility to influence, and you love to be part of a team where we take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries. We expect that you are proficient in Python programming and preferably experienced working with CANalyzer, CANoe and CAPL scripting.
Required qualifications.
• Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, mechatronics, Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
• Communication protocols such as CAN, automotive Ethernet, and LIN
• Core Vehicle functions, allocation and signaling over networks
• Python programming and preferably experienced working with CANalyzer, CANoe and CAPL scripting.
• Deep understanding of automotive engineering,
• Driver's license (B-level)
Meritorious
• Experience of working with version- and revision control systems e.g. Git
• Worked with HIL rigs and automated test systems in Vector rigs
