Software Function Development Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a skilled Function Developer to join our team, focusing on air estimation for combustion engine systems. In this role, you will develop, test, and validate functions within the engine control software. You will collaborate closely with the engine diagnostics and hardware teams to deliver high-quality software that meets future regulatory requirements. As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities. Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-01-15. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Develop engine control software functions in the engine control platform
Contribute to technical improvements in the control software
Perform software tests at bench as well as in the vehicle in different climate conditions
Analyse and conclude test results
Be the centre of excellence within the group regarding software development, implementation and structure.
Qualifications
B.Sc./ M.Sc. in Mechanical, Physics, Chemist or Electrical Engineering, or equivalent
Passion for cars and internal combustion engines
Strong programming skills and experience preferably in Python, Matlab/Simulink and any other language is a plus
Experience in writing your own scripts for data analysis, calibration and optimization in Matlab/Simulink and/or Python
Writing technical documentation
Fluent in English (written and spoken), Swedish is considered beneficial
Driver's licence
Appreciated qualifications
Theoretical courses in combustion engines, software programming and electronics
Experience in Model Based Calibration and Optimization of combustion engines
Experience in INCA software
Personal qualities
Self-driven with a positive attitude
Strong analytical skills as well as being able to execute some tests "hands-on"
Willingness to travel
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9045364