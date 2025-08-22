Software Engineer within eHealth
2025-08-22
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position In this role, you will join our product development team responsible for the medication module within the COSMIC electronic healthcare record. This module is mission-critical component used by hospitals across multiple regions in Sweden. It supports the safe and efficient prescription and administration of medications, vaccines, nutrition's etc. for both inpatients and outpatients. As a Software Engineer, you will work as a full stack developer in tight collaboration with our development teams in Sri Lanka. All our product development work is based on agile principles and is characterized by close collaboration and international teamwork, both between all roles in the team (Product Owners, Business Analysts, UX Designers, Software Engineers/Developers and Quality Assurance Engineers) but also with our customers and end users.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About you As a person you are a humble and responsible team player who loves problem solving. You have a great interest in technology and are passionate about programming. You thrive in team environments, but you are also able to take ownership and work independently.
Requirements
Minimum of 10 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer, with strong focus on Java Enterprise Development, including Java EE and Spring Boot
Demonstrated experience working with COSMIC Medication and/or software classified under Medical Device Regulation (MDR)
Skilled in performance optimization, troubleshooting, and profiling for Java applications and SQL databases.
Solid understanding of healthcare interoperability standards such as FHIR and SNOWMED, and experience integrating external systems.
Proficiency in writing unit tests and implementing automated testing frameworks.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think strategically about system architecture and long-term technical goals.
Experience with agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
It's a bonus if you have
Familiarity with modern web technologies such as Angular, Node.js as well as understanding of native JavaScript, Web Components, and modern CSS techniques
Interest in and understanding of AI development, with a proactive attitude toward exploring and adopting emerging tools and technologies.
Additional information:
Place of employment: Linköping
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link. We look forward to receiving your application!
CAMBIO- FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW
Welcome to a company where healthcare is improved every day. Here you will work with leading technology in a collaborative, trusting and empowering environment where your contribution will be appreciated and celebrated. In our caring culture you will have the opportunity to pursue different paths of professional growth. Seize the opportunity to do the most important work of your life. Read more about us here!
A healthier tomorrow also means taking care of those who make it possible -explore our employee benefits
Learn more about our recruitment process here.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08
