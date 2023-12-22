Software engineer to our Debug and Probe team
2023-12-22
Software engineer to our Debug and Probe team
Would you like to work at the forefront of software solutions for developing embedded applications? Our commitment revolves around providing cutting-edge tools and services that not only expedite but also enhance the efficiency and reliability of embedded systems development. Join us as we empower our customers worldwide, enabling them to bring superior products to their markets.
As a Software Engineer
Your primary responsibility is to develop high-quality software, emphasizing well-designed, efficient, and maintainable C++ application code. Operating in a domain closely aligned with hardware, the majority of functionalities are executed through C/C++ application code. You will be actively engaged in the advancement of IAR's proprietary debug probe, I-jet. Your primary focus will delve into cutting-edge technologies, including JTAG. The probe serves as the vital link between the developer's computer and the hardware. It enables the capability to inspect the internal workings of the hardware, facilitating the debugging of the programs residing within.
In your role within the team overseeing debugger functionality in our renowned tools, you play a pivotal role in bug fixing, implementing new functionalities, and ensuring adherence to coding standards and technical specifications. Collaborating with different teams, you'll contribute to the success of diverse projects aligned with the company's overarching goals.
Working alongside skilled colleagues, you'll be part of a collaborative environment where employees take pride in their work. Together, we strive to provide the most competitive customer solutions.
Diverse Talent Welcome
At IAR, we value diversity and inclusivity. We welcome candidates with various backgrounds and experiences, recognizing the strength that diverse perspectives bring to our team. We are actively recruiting for three Software engineer roles within our Debug and Probe Team - one junior, one mid-level, and one senior developer. Whether you are starting your career or bringing seasoned expertise, we encourage you to apply and be a part of our dynamic and collaborative work environment.
Regardless of your seniority level, we hold the belief that you have a strong interest in software development and demonstrate proficiency in problem-solving. Your collaborative spirit and aptitude for effective teamwork are evident in your approach to work.
To succeed in this role we think you have...
• A minimum of a three-year technical university degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field
• Proficiency in modern C++
• A keen interest in computer architectures, demonstrating a passion for understanding the intricate design and functionalities of computer systems
• Good understanding and communication skills in English
A bonus if you have..
• Understanding of embedded systems
• Linux and Windows Proficiency
• Fluency in both spoken and written Swedish
What do we offer
• Working in a global tech company, with headquarter in Uppsala
• Hybrid workplace
• Grow with competent colleauges
• Work with appricated leaders
• Great benefits
About IAR
IAR Systems, founded in 1983 in Uppsala, Sweden, is the world's leading provider of software and services for the development of embedded systems and a part of the globally known Swedish engineering heritage. This engineering prowess has given the world Systema Naturae by Carl von Linné, the Centigrade scale by Anders Celsius and Volvo by Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larsson. IAR is part of the Swedish engineering history of inventors and engineers that have made the world better and push humanity towards progress through their technological innovations and solutions.
Engineering is in our name and DNA and it is the core of everything we do. However, we are not just about the technology. Our core lies in the curiosity, courage, and passion that drives all of us at IAR. Together, we aim to reach new heights by enabling our embedded engineers everywhere to build a brighter, better world.
At IAR, we are genuinely engaged with a continuous engineering journey, where we provide the technology for engineers to be effective, productive, and efficient. After 40 years in business, our home and heart is still in Uppsala where we started, but we now serve and support our customers globally from 13 offices located in almost every time zone and in key regions. Together, we strive to deliver a secure and intelligent embedded development experience.
IAR provides world leading software and services that accelerate developer productivity in embedded development and embedded security, enabling companies worldwide to create and secure the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
Apply today!
Interviews are being conducted continuously, so please apply today! If you have any questions about the role or the process, don't hesitate to contact Linnéa Sjuls at linnea.sjuls@iar.se
