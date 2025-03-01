Software Engineer C++, autonomous sensor technologies
2025-03-01
Looking for a senior or mid-level C++ software engineer
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Scania's Autonomous Transport Solutions is a software-focused organization building solutions for highway and mining applications in collaboration with leading technology suppliers.
Join us in this exciting journey of bringing autonomy to the market.
About the team
Sensor technology for autonomous vehicles has developed rapidly over the last years and our team's main responsibility is to deliver a complete environmental and ego-sensing platform to enable autonomy in the defined operational design domain. We work with sensors such as radar, lidar, and cameras.
We organize and plan according to an agile framework (SAFe) to handle challenges in quick iterations. We collaborate closely with neighboring teams across the autonomous stack.
The team currently consists of software developers and sensor technology experts. We actively foster a diverse and inclusive work environment, recognizing that happiness and innovation thrive in teams with different perspectives. We strongly value collaboration, communication, and inclusion. Creating a safe space where everyone feels comfortable asking questions and sharing ideas is a top priority for our team.
Your tasks
We are now looking for a software developer to join us in our journey. In this role you will work closely with software developers inside and outside the team, as well as team members with other areas of expertise, such as sensor technology experts.
A typical sprint might include:
* Develop software for signal processing and sensor calibration within a complex system
* Analyzing and troubleshooting in simulation, test rigs, and vehicles
* Collaborating and influencing team members in other teams
* Weekly team fika
Your profile
You are a team player who is open to learning and exploring new areas and techniques. You are analytical and result-oriented with a can-do mentality and a right-from-me spirit. You have strong problem-solving skills and have a passion for innovation and a desire to push boundaries in the field of autonomous vehicles.
Regarding your technical background, we see that you have at least a few years of work experience with:
* C++
* Linux
* Real-time systems
* Agile software development
In this role you will get an opportunity to learn a lot, for example within:
* Perception sensors (e.g. camera, lidar, radar)
* Automotive platforms (e.g. Nvidia DRIVE, Qualcomm, Ambarella)
* Complex systems development
* CI/CD and cloud technology
* Automotive and safety-critical expectations
* Working with test rigs in a lab
* Driving test trucks and getting a truck driver's license
We welcome applicants with various seniority levels, as the team can adjust the role depending on your background, experience, and interest.
We offer
Joining us at Scania means working for an established industry leader with a great opportunity to grow both within the team and individually. Together with a diverse group of skilled and dedicated colleagues, you will work on difficult challenges to revolutionize the transport industry.
Feel free to watch this video or this video from our projects.
Scania provides benefits such as a results bonus, company pension, flexible working hours, subsidized canteen, parental leave covered up to 90%, and much more.
The position is based in Södertälje, currently at Scania Skutan with a beautiful view over the water (Scania Skutan, Industrivägen 21). We believe it is important to be present in the office and encourage this as much as possible, while also having the flexibility to allow working from home 1-2 days a week.
If you live in Stockholm, we also offer the Scania Job Express, a direct bus service between Stockholm City, Liljeholmen, and Södertälje.
Contact information
If you have any questions you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Sune Kaae (Head of Sensor Technologies) at sune.kaae@scania.com
or Maria Linnarsson (Head of AI Technologies) at maria.linnarsson@scania.com
to learn more.
Application
If you feel you have the skills and desire to take on this interesting and challenging role, please apply by answering the screening questions, and submitting your CV, transcript of records, and relevant certificates. A background check might be conducted for this position. The last day to submit your application is 2025-03-02. Applications will be evaluated continuously.
