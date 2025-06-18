Software Engineer at Precis Digital

Software Engineer at Precis - Stockholm or Gothenburg
Are you looking to join a skilled product team building a platform with real impact? Precis is now hiring fullstack engineers with a problem-solving mindset - ready to take on an important role in developing their SaaS product, Alvie, together with smart and ambitious colleagues.
About the Role
Alvie is a SaaS platform launched in late 2024, already used by e-commerce and B2C companies to improve their marketing strategies. Precis develops and maintains the platform in-house and is now looking to expand the tech team with up to four new engineers.This is a hybrid position based in either Stockholm or Gothenburg, with three days a week expected on-site.
Professionals Nord is seeking to recruit a Software Engineer on behalf of Precis. This assignment is part of our staffing services. You will be employed by Professionals Nord and work as a consultant at Precis for six months. The intention is that you may eventually be directly employed by them, provided that all parties are satisfied with the collaboration.
This recruitment process is handled by Professionals Nord, and Precis requests that all inquiries regarding the position be directed to info@pn.se
.
Responsibilities
As a Software Engineer at Precis, you will:Design, develop, test, and maintain high-quality software solutions
Collaborate with product owners, architects, and other stakeholders
Participate in code reviews, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement
Take ownership of your own projects, timelines, and deliveries
Ensure performance and reliability in your solutions
What We're Looking For
Precis is looking for generalists who are comfortable working across the stack. You are solution-oriented, self-driven, and curious - someone who takes initiative rather than waiting for instructions.You should have:Experience working with both frontend and backend, preferably in smaller teams
Strong skills in Python and React
Experience with languages like Node.js or TypeScript
Familiarity with frameworks like Next.js, Flask, FastAPI, or Django
Knowledge of both SQL and NoSQL databases
Experience with cloud platforms (GCP or AWS) and tools like Docker
Strong collaboration skills and a team-oriented mindset
Bonus points for:Experience with ad platforms or performance marketing ecosystems
Previous work in a startup or fast-moving environment
About Precis
Precis is a company with deep expertise in media buying, marketing analytics, creativity, and technology. The mission is to help great companies succeed in the digital world. The team currently consists of around 20 people, some working remotely across different countries.The culture is inclusive, collaborative, and built on trust and initiative. Here, you'll find driven co-workers with a passion for IT!
What We Offer
A learning-rich environment with some of the sharpest minds in the industry
A culture built on collaboration, transparency, and innovation
Annual team retreats, afterworks, and social events
30 days of paid vacation
Flexible public holidays
Paid parental leave
Pension and insurance
