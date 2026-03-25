Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Falköping
, Olofström
, Gotland
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Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The department Traction Battery Software & ECU Platform is responsible for the development of major parts of hybrid and electric vehicle systems at Volvo Cars. We are currently deepening our in-house development of key software components of the traction battery management system. Traction batteries are complex systems containing hundreds of battery cells together with a thermal conditioning system which needs to be monitored and controlled. To operate the battery in a safe and optimal way, it is important to implement requirements into software in line with the design and architectural boundaries.
As a Software engineer in one of these teams, your work will be very varied as you will work with architects and attribution leaders to define and understand the right requirements, as well as implementation and testing of the in-house developed application software. This is why we are looking for a person who is outgoing and flexible, strives in complex setups and has seen Simulink / ADK and Carweaver before. At the same time experience in all kinds of testing tools is beneficial, e.g. INCA, DSA, CANanalyzer.
What you'll do
Daily work will be a combination of diverse tasks such as:
* Implementing working requirements within context of the team's scope
* Aligning requirements with all stakeholders prior implementation
* Unit testing of application software
* Management of software and its performance throughout the development process
* Establishing processes to ensure quality work and quick learning
Due to your work diversity, you will collaborate with different departments, such as architect, inhouse base software and project management teams for the traction battery.
What you'll bring
Qualifications:
* Preferable education for this position is bachelor degree in computer science, electrical engineering or mechatronics or similar proof of fit
* Good knowledge of Matlab Simulink, ADK is a big plus
* Experience of using SystemWeaver, Electra, DOORS or similar tools
* Knowledge and experience of working according to ISO26262
* Knowledge in INCA, DSA and Canalyzer
* Knowledge in high voltage systems, electrical safety and electrical architecture
* Driving license B, valid in EU is necessary
* Fluent in English, written and spoken
Personal qualities:
* We expect you to be an outgoing person, problem solver and last, but not least, good team player
* You should be structured and organized, but at the same time flexible and prepared for instant changes.
* You have good communications skills and strive for good collaboration with our stakeholders. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "78972-44060223". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Radoslaw Piela 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9818036