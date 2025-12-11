Software Engineer
2025-12-11
We are seeking a highly experienced Software Engineer with strong expertise in DotNet and Angular to join our engineering team.
The ideal candidate will drive the design, development, and delivery of high-quality, scalable, and secure software solutions. This role requires strong technical leadership, problem-solving skills, and hands-on experience building modern full-stack applications. Key Responsibilities Software Development & Architecture- Design, develop, and maintain enterprise-grade applications using .NET (Core/8+), C#, and Angular (latest version).
• Build clean, scalable RESTful APIs, microservices, and backend components.
• Develop responsive and high-performance front-end applications using Angular, TypeScript, RxJS, HTML5, and SCSS.
• Write clean, maintainable, testable, and well-documented code.
Technical Leadership
• Lead architecture and design discussions, providing guidance on best patterns, coding standards, and toolsets.
• Mentor junior and mid-level developers through code reviews, pair programming, and technical coaching.
• Participate in evaluating emerging technologies and proposing improvements. Quality, Testing & DevOps
• Implement automated unit tests, integration tests, and CI/CD pipelines.- Collaborate with QA engineers to ensure optimal test coverage and high-quality releases.
• Work closely with DevOps teams to optimize deployments, observability, and cloud infrastructure (Azure/AWS).
Collaboration- Work in an Agile/Scrum environment alongside product managers, designers, and stakeholders.
• Analyze business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
• Troubleshoot and resolve complex bugs, performance issues, and production incidents. Required Skills & Qualifications- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
• 7+ years of professional experience.
• Expert-level experience with C#, .NET Core / .NET 6+ / .NET 8, Entity Framework Core.
• Strong experience building SPAs with Angular (preferably Angular 15-20), TypeScript, and RxJS.
• Extensive experience developing REST APIs, microservices, and distributed systems.
• Solid understanding of SQL databases (PostgreSQL, MS SQL, MySQL) and ORM frameworks.
• Strong knowledge of software architecture, SOLID principles, and Clean Architecture.
• Experience with Azure or AWS.
• Proficiency with Git, CI/CD pipelines, and containerization (Docker/K8s).
• Experience with unit testing frameworks (xUnit, NUnit, Jasmine/Karma). Preferred Qualifications
• Experience with message queues (Azure Service Bus, RabbitMQ, Kafka).
• Familiarity with identity management (OAuth2, JWT, IdentityServer, Azure AD).
• Experience with performance tuning and high-availability systems.
• Experience in fintech, automotive, or enterprise SaaS. Soft Skills- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset.
• Ability to lead technical initiatives and deliver complex projects.
• Adaptable and proactive. What We Offer- Supportive environment with career development and continuous learning.
• Hybrid/remote work options (if applicable).
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: info@qcligs.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qcligs
, https://qcligs.com/
Rymdtorget 65 (visa karta
)
415 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9640399