Software Engineer

BROMMA has been the leading manufacturer of crane spreaders ever since its formation in the 1960s. Today we have, by far, the highest market share of the world's spreader suppliers. In fact, our market share is higher than all our competitors' combined. Today, we manufacture close to 2,000 spreaders of all types every year and our spreaders are currently in use in 99 of the top-100 ports world- wide.
BROMMA sales and service network has a wide-reaching footprint. We are present with own sales offices on all continents, and with an extensive network of agents, we are able to support customers in every country in the world.
More information about BROMMA can be found on www.bromma.com
We're making every move count
Are you a motivated and talented Software Developer with a passion for innovation and technology, then this role at Bromma could be the next step in your career!
Join the innovative team at Bromma and take the lead in the digitalization of the cargo handling industry as a Software Developer in our Kista, Stockholm office.
At Bromma, we offer an inspiring international atmosphere where you can thrive and grow your career. You will work on the full diagnostic lifecycle, from machine to user interface, and develop software for our telematic units, which is a key component in Bromma's digitalization strategy.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
As a Software Developer at Bromma, you will work closely with our R&D Cloud and Diagnostics team, in cooperation with internal stakeholders and external vendors. You will be given great responsibility for the development and maintenance of Bromma's diagnostic and cloud platforms, including onboard diagnostics, prognostics, and telematics software.
Our team has taken a strategic decision to own our platforms and moved all source code in house. This gives you the opportunity to work with interesting and challenging technology, and develop your skills in all technologies included in full stack development. You will be a key contributor to Bromma's digitalization strategy, helping to shape the future of the cargo handling industry.
What you'll need to succeed:
We are looking for a talented Software Developer with a focus on cloud-backed development with experience in:
DevOps, AWS, PostgreSQL or other DB
Knowledge in Spring Boot, Node.js
Linux and C++ or Java
B.Sc degree or equivalent work experience
Fluent in Swedish or English, speaking and writing, is a requirement
You will be part of:
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together. With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
Interested to join?
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 26th of March, 2025
For further information please contact Joel Ek Kanslätt, Manager for R&D Cloud and Diagnostics by phone +46 70 200 04 58 or e-mail: joel.ek.kanslatt@bromma.com
.
